Giants’ Polarizing WR Sends Explosive Message to Team

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is frustrated with the lack of playing time he received in Week 2 — two snaps to be exact — in the team’s 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers.

After Wednesday’s practice, Golladay met with reporters and expressed his dissatisfaction with his limited role.

“I don’t agree with it,” Golladay said, via SNY. “I should be playing regardless. That’s a fact.”

When asked if he wants out if this continues: “We’re not going to get into all that right now.”

This isn’t the first time that Golladay has shown signs of displeasure. According to New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy, Golladay’s locker was empty when postgame media arrived after the 15-minute cooling-off period after Sunday’s game. The veteran receiver was also not present in the locker room.

Golladay isn’t the only wideout that has experienced limited action so far. Second-year wideout Kadarius Toney only played seven snaps in the team’s Week 1 victory.

Daboll told reporters Sunday that Golladay’s limited snaps were the plan going into the game. He said that they plan to roll players in the wide receiver position.

“It’s going to be a continual competition,” Daboll said. “(Kadarius Toney) had opportunities today. We’ll see what it is next week. Maybe it’s (Darius) Slayton, maybe it’s more KG. We’ll see where we go with that, but I think that position we’re going to just keep on rolling guys and play the guys that week that we think would give us the best chance.”

Golladay Continues to Trend Downward

After signing a lucrative four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants in 2021, Golladay hasn’t provided an impact on the outside. He played in 14 games last season and caught 37 passes for 521 yards and no touchdowns. In the Week 1 victory of 2022, Golladay played in 77 percent of snaps and had two receptions for 22 yards.

Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen inherited Golladay from the previous regime. His base salary for this season is fully guaranteed at $13 million — he counts $21.1 million on the salary cap — and if he was released, it would create more than $25 million in dead money and add nearly $5 million to this year’s cap.

On Sunday, Daboll told reporters that Golladay “acted like a pro” when he told the receiver that they’d go with David Sills, who played 92 percent of snaps in Week 2.

But Golladay said this week that he didn’t agree with the decision.

“If I was in the game, I’d make a big difference,” Golladay said. “Feel like everything that was done in the game I for sure could have done. But we won at the end of the day, which is good.”

“Even people on the team were like, ‘What’s going on?’” Golladay said. “I’m going into every practice thinking I’m going to, you know, play. I treat every rep out there like a game rep. If I do play, Monday night, I’ll be ready to go.”