Giants Linked to Seahawks Tight End Called ‘Odd Man Out’, Says Insider

The New York Giants tight ends didn’t get much love in the passing game in the team’s 23-21 preseason win over the New England Patriots. 2022 fourth-round rookie Daniel Bellinger and Chris Myarick had a combined two receptions for eight yards.

While it’s just one preseason game, the Giants tight end group has its unknowns. New York released their first unofficial depth chart of the season and the inexperienced Bellinger was listed as the No. 1 tight end.

The biggest tight-end question mark has to be the status of veteran Ricky Seals-Jones, who signed a one-year deal in the offseason. He was considered the early favorite to nab the starting tight end gig once he signed with New York. Yet, he’s missed eight straight practices due to an undisclosed injury.

New York also signed veteran tight end Jordan Akins to a one-year deal in the offseason. Akins hasn’t stood out in training camp and it was also announced during the week that rookie tight end Andre Miller suffered a broken forearm.

So what can the Giants do to add talent at the position? In his Aug. 12 mailbag, Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo believes the Giants could look to sign Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson.

League sources told Lombardo that Seattle is “high” on Parkinson’s potential. But with Noah Fant and Will Dissly on the roster, it could lead to Parkinson being on the outside looking in.

If Parkinson is cut, Lombardo thinks the Stanford product would be an “ideal” fit for the Giants.

“Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson is an ideal scheme fit for how Brian Daboll deployed the Bills’ tight ends during his time in Buffalo,” Lombardo wrote. “At 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds, Parkinson is a prototypical red-zone target, where Daniel Jones and the Giants’ offense could use a significant boost.”

Parkinson Overview

Seattle drafted Parkinson in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He was coming off his junior season at Stanford where he caught 48 passes for 589 yards and one touchdown.

But before stepping on the practice field for the first time, Parkinson sustained a broken foot during an offseason workout and missed the entirety of training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. He was activated from the PUP and would catch only two passes as a rookie.

In 2021, Parkinson performed well in Seattle’s training camp during the first two weeks, only to re-fracture the same foot and begin the season on injured reserve. He missed three games and dressed for Seattle’s final 14 games, recording five catches on eight targets for 33 yards. Parkinson posted 187 offensive snaps in that span.

Parkinson has bulked up to 260 pounds. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on August 5 that Parkinson has made a “jump forward” in 2022.

Pete Carroll says both Damien Lewis and Colby Parkinson are among those who have made a jump forward this year. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) August 5, 2022

There’s a chance Parkinson makes the 53-man roster, but it isn’t for certain.

Rookie Stands Out

There were positive takeaways after the Giants’ win over the Patriots, but one stands out from the rest.

Rookie inside linebacker Darrian Beavers had a solid outing as he got the start for Blake Martinez, who is still recovering from his 2021 ACL injury.

During the second quarter, Beavers stopped a screen pass for a two-yard loss and finished with three tackles, which included one tackle for loss.

The Cincinnati product even wore the headset and communicated with coordinator Wink Martindale to call the plays for the second-team defense.

Beavers was ready for the challenge.

“I like that challenge where I have to tell everybody else the call,” Beavers said, via NY Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. “It keeps me locked in throughout the practice where I’m not just daydreaming. Even when I’m on the sidelines, people are asking me, ‘What’s the call?’ I think that’s good for me.”