Giants Offseason Addition on ‘Trade Block’, Per Analyst

Despite being 2-1, the New York Giants have had their offensive struggles. So much so that they have yet to record a first-half touchdown in the team’s first three games of 2022.

Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen only have ties to former Buffalo Bills players and the players that were drafted in 2022. They’ve been put to the task of rewriting a roster that was put together by Dave Gettleman.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote on three Giants players that he considers to be on the “trade block.” The first two candidates are cut-and-dry in Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.

Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract in New York in 2021, has shown underwhelming results and only played two snaps in Week 2. Slayton, meanwhile, is entering the final year of his contract and has seen his playing time drops dramatically compared to prior years.

The last candidate is running back Matt Breida, who signed to be the backup to Saquon Barkley in the offseason. With Barkley being dominant and staying healthy, Breida has seen his playing time drop.

“Breida is a well-rounded No. 2 back who can be on the field in pass protection, work as a receiver out of the backfield and utilize his speed as a one-cut runner,” Ballentine wrote on September 29.

“At this point, Barkley’s performance and usage have worked Breida out of a significant role. He should be available for any team that might be looking to add to its running back by committee situation.”

Breida’s Career

Breida entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. He started a career-high 13 games in 2018, totaling over 1,000 scrimmage yards and nabbing five total touchdowns.

He’s only started 19 games in his six-year career and shown capabilities as a backup running back. The 27-year-old averaged 4.8 yards per carry with Buffalo last season, but he got into only nine games.

The Georgia Southern product signed with the Giants in 2022 as Daboll and Schoen had ties to the running back during their Bills days. So far this season, Breida has seen just seven carries and one target in the passing game.

If Barkley was unable to get back to 100 percent after his 2021 ankle injury, Breida could have been an impactful signing. But with Barkley being the focal lead running back, Breida is barely getting reps on the field.

However, Ballentine wrote, “There’s not much in terms of depth behind him and Breida. As such, the latter would likely see significant usage should Barkley be hit with another injury.”

Gary Brightwell, who has 18 career rushing yards, is the No. 3 running back on the Giants’ depth chart.

Barkley Spoke to Odell Beckham Jr. After Monday’s Loss

After Sterling Shepard’s ACL injury, there was speculation on Twitter if the Giants could bring back Odell Beckham Jr. The 29-year-old is a free agent who tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI and is likely to make his return at the end of the 2022 season.

NJ.com’s Art Stapleton put the Beckham to New York talk to rest, tweeting that the veteran receiver is “not coming back to the Giants.”

Following the Giants’ Monday Night loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Barkley called Beckham.

“I actually just got off the phone with him last night, talking about [Shepard]. Odell, he’s a different cat — special, special player,” Barkley told Tony Anderson on Sports Seriously. “I know that he’s doing everything he can in his rehab to come back even better, and you never know, maybe one day we’ll be back on the same team.”

When asked which former teammate he’d love to play with again, Barkley said Beckham. The two played just one year together with the Giants in 2018 when the team went 5-11. Beckham was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the following year.

The Giants are strapped in terms of the salary cap department, especially due to Golladay’s $72 million contract.

It’s extremely unlikely that the Giants find a way to bring Beckham back into the fold.