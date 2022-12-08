Giants Rumors: Associate Close to Odell Beckham Jr. Knows Where He’s Signing

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has made visits to the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, but has yet to pen the paper on a deal. But one person close to the three-time Pro Bowler could have knowledge of where he’s headed.

Daniel Chalet — A.K.A. Danny Boy Hustle Hard — is “the official driver” for Beckham, Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard, according to his Instagram bio. He took to that social media platform Wednesday night and dropped a bombshell when he claimed that Beckham was not signing with the Cowboys.

“You people thought that Odell was going to the Cowboys, right?” Chalet, a Bloomfield, N.J. native and Giants fan, said, via his Instagram story. “Let me tell you people something. I am better than f******Adam Schefter. I am better than f****** Jordan Schultz. He is not going to no Cowboys. You want to know where he’s going? Tune the f–k in right here.”

“Odell isn’t goin to no Cowboys. You know where he’s goin? He’s coming back here.” – Odell Beckham Jr’s personal driver. pic.twitter.com/8x530ROMfq — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) December 8, 2022

Then on Instagram live, Chalet told his viewers that the Giants are very well in the mix for Beckham and that the Bills are ruled out.

“We got a very good chance . . . Bills is out (of) the question,” Chalet said.

I watched that whole thing live… he said “we have a very good chance” pic.twitter.com/pCN3A9tdVo — E The Rando (@EEveryDayVaper) December 8, 2022

Chalet believes the Giants are the favorite to sign Beckham.

However, according to Bookies.com, the Giants have a 15.4% implied probability of landing Beckham, with the Cowboys as the favorite, with a 77.8% chance.

Beckham visited the Cowboys on Monday, December 5. Yet, they didn’t extend him an offer.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that the Cowboys have concerns with Beckham, who has not played since the Super Bowl where he suffered an ACL injury and might not be ready for action in 2022.

Cowboys Don’t Feel Optimistic in Beckham for 2022

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that the team “enjoyed every minute” of Beckham’s visit and that the two sides will continue conversations “to make sure we cover all the things that are important to him and important to us.”

The longtime NFL owner still wasn’t afraid to admit that he is “not confident at all” in signing Beckham without the receiver working out for the team.

“Well, I’m not confident, at all. So, that’s the issue,” Jones said during a December 6 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability, is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed towards his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. So, we’ve got a good beat on that, we’ve got a great read on his career.”

It is believed that Beckham is pursuing a long-term contract, so any team looking to sign him will acquire his services for more than just a half-year stint.

The Cowboys want to win now as they hold a 9-3 record.

Giants Signing OBJ for 2023 & Beyond Makes Sense

The Giants enter Week 14 with a 7-4-1 mark. They’ve lost three out of their last five games and are trending downward as they’ve yet to face the division rival 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

Big Blue still maintains a playoff spot. Beckham could provide a much-needed electric spark that the team desperately needs right now.

But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes the Giants signing Beckham for next year and beyond makes much more sense.

“To get a jump on free agency next year and sign a really good receiver, to me that’s worth something,” Rapoport told WFAN’s Tiki and Tierney Show on December 8.

The Giants will have plenty of cap space in 2023 combined with major uncertainty at the wide receiver position. And after Beckham, the free agent wideout market is the weakest in recent memory.

Whether it’s during or after the 2022 season, general manager Joe Schoen has a chance to take a gamble on the 30-year-old’s abilities.