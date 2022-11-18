Odell Beckham Reacts to Giants Changing Home-Field Turf

Former New York Giants Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is ecstatic that MetLife Stadium is working on replacing its current controversial FieldTurf with a new synthetic surface for the 2023 season, as reported by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Beckham, a current free agent, tweeted a series of heart-eye emojis in response to the ESPN report, which was tweeted by Bleacher Report’s Gridiron.

😍😍😍😍 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 18, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Beckham is aiming to sign with a team by the end of November. The report included a list of five contending teams that Beckham is considering, with the Giants among them.

Beckham could be intrigued with returning to the Giants, who not only have a 7-2 record but are also actively making an attempt to change a turf that has received criticism due to multiple injuries suffered on the turf.

He chimed in about the playing surface at MetLife Stadium after former Giants teammate, Sterling Shepard, tore his ACL in a non-contact injury in September.

“Just get rid of it all the fkngether bro. Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass. That shxt is rough. Prayers up for my brother. Shxt just hurt my heart,” Beckham tweeted.

Just get rid of it all the fkngether bro. Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass. That shxt is rough. Prayers up for my brother. Shxt just hurt my heart 🤕 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 27, 2022

Beckham knows from experience as he suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Julian Love First Revealed New Playing Surface

NFLPA player representative for the Giants and safety Julian Love first sent the info concerning a new MetLife Stadium playing surface to NJ Advance Media.

“Part of the challenge is the two teams and all of the events that [happen] on that field, and so we would love grass, but if that’s not feasible, then the new state-of-the-art turf that is available will have to go down instead,” Love said, per NJ Advance Media. “The Giants are on the ball on that type of thing, and I think there is now a push to make everybody the same way.”

Love and other Giants, such as Landon Collins and Saquon Barkley, have been very adamant about their displeasure with the MetLife Stadium turf.

During an exclusive press conference, Barkley addressed the current grass vs. turf controversy in the NFL. The Pro Bowl playmaker said that he is fully committed to making a difference for the players, and that includes requesting safer playing fields from the league.

“I’m all about protection and safety for the players,” Barkley told Heavy Sports on November 15. “Whatever way we can do that, if that’s changing the fields or anything — helmet (or) cleats — I’m all about that.”

The Giants and Jets obviously disagreed with NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller’s previous denial that the FieldTurf Classic HD surface had caused a large number of injuries.

Still, the stadium will not provide the natural grass that players have publicly called for in recent weeks.

Giants Injury Report

The Giants will play at home against the Detroit Lions and will have players unavailable.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger is ruled out and right tackle Evan Neal is doubtful. Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring) is questionable, but is “trending in the right direction,” per head coach Brian Daboll. The same goes for left guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck).

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that kicker Graham Gano wasn’t present at practice as he’s dealing with an illness, making his status on Sunday “something to monitor.”