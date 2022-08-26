Brian Daboll Shares Update on Injured Giants Starter: ‘Don’t Expect Him Anytime Soon’

There are too many New York Giants injuries to count. Yet head coach Brian Daboll gave a concerning update on offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, who suffered a toe injury during the first quarter of the team’s first preseason game.

“Don’t expect (Lemieux) anytime soon,” Daboll told reporters Friday.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan added Lemieux isn’t likely to return for the team’s regular-season opener.

On starting LG Shane Lemieux (foot): “Don’t expect him anytime soon,” per Brian Daboll. Week 1 probably not likely at this point. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 26, 2022

It wouldn’t surprise Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina for Lemieux to begin the season on the Injured Reserve, which would cause him to miss, at minimum, the first four weeks of 2022.

Wouldn’t shock me if Lemieux goes to IR to start the season. https://t.co/K9lhuWHT19 — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) August 26, 2022

Lemieux opened the preseason as the team’s starting left guard. He played 12 games with nine starts as a rookie in 2020. The fifth-round pick struggled, however, allowing five sacks in 504 snaps. Pro Football Focus gave him a pass blocking grade of 16.9.

Last season, Lemieux was placed on injured reserve during Week 1 after aggravating a knee injury. He played only 17 snaps and underwent season-ending surgery to repair his left knee’s patella tendon.

This is another roadblock for the third-year offensive lineman and the Giants will need to figure out who can fill in at left guard.

Who Fills in for Lemieux?

At first glance, third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu is the next candidate on the depth chart to start at left guard. But the rookie is also dealing with an injury and hasn’t done any more than walk-throughs since the first preseason game.

Devery Hamilton is another candidate at left guard. He’s been getting first-team reps and has also been given time at left tackle. Just like Ezeudu, the 24-year-old Hamilton has no NFL experience as he’s never played in an NFL game.

Other depth options include Ben Bredeson, who has missed the last week due to a left elbow injury and linemen Jamil Douglas and Max Garcia. Both haven’t been given enough reps during practice.

New York could also look to add a lineman who shakes free once rosters set their 53-man rosters next Tuesday.

Other Injury Updates

Daboll hasn’t made a final decision on the playing time for players against the New York Jets this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

He did reveal the following of injured players who won’t suit up to participate in the preseason finale.

WR C.J. Board

OL Shane Lemieux

OL Josh Ezeudu

OL Ben Bredeson

OL Garrett McGhin

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OLB Elerson Smith

CB Rodarius Williams

S Dane Belton

K Graham Gano

At first, the Giants had an injury scare during Thursday’s joint practice between the Giants and New York Jets as edge rusher Azeez Ojulari pulled up lame and required trainers to get him off of the field and into the locker room. The injury happened during conditioning drills.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport would later report Thursday that Ojulari was “expected to be ok” and that his injury was “nothing major.”

On Friday, Daboll said that Ojulari suffered a calf injury and that he’s “day to day”, via Raanan. Daboll wouldn’t specify if the second-year defender would be ready or not for Week 1.

Azeez Ojulari’s calf injury is “day to day,” per coach Brian Daboll. Asked if Ojulari’s Week 1 availability is in jeopardy, Daboll says, “Don’t know.” #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 26, 2022

Wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton as well as outside linebacker Jihad Ward are ruled questionable for Friday.

Toney hasn’t appeared in a preseason game yet as he’s been dealing with leg issues throughout the summer. He did participate during the week in practice.