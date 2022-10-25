Giants Reunite With Promising Rookie Tight End

The New York Giants announced Tuesday the signing of Andre Miller to the practice squad.

The Giants signed TE Dre Miller to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/T1ybWTPwaF — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 25, 2022

Miller signed with the Giants following the 2022 NFL draft as an undrafted free agent. He impressed in training camp and the preseason but broke his forearm during practice. The Giants placed Miller on Injured Reserve on August 23 and released him from IR with an injury settlement on September 2.

Currently, the Giants have just two tight ends on the active 53-man roster – Chris Myarick and Daniel Hudson. The team lost Daniel Bellinger, who will undergo surgery this week following an injury to his eye socket in Week 7.

The rookie Miller will join Lawrence Cager on the Giants practice squad. Cager was signed to the team’s practice squad on October 18 and has had four games of action during his three-season NFL career.

More on Miller

During Miller’s four-year college career at Maine, he played wide receiver and totaled 104 receptions for 1,848 yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games. In his final collegiate season, Miller caught 39 passes for 686 yards.

The Giants converted Miller to tight end and head coach Brian Daboll said in August that the rookie had shown qualities in his new position and role.

“(Miller) has some good quickness, and he’s got good ball skills,” Daboll said. “He was a receiver at Maine. So, to come in here and switch positions, it’s not the easiest thing.”

“He does some things well. Some of the things he’s doing for the first time ever. It’s such a different game when you’re in the backfield and looking to block guys in the box rather than outside running against the corner, whoever it may be.”

New York also had Miller playing as a fullback. While Miller was listed on the team’s website as 6-2, 220 pounds, he told SB Nation’s Big Blue View early in OTAs that he was already closer to 230 at that time.

“I think I can keep putting weight on,” Miller told Big Blue View during rookie minicamp. “Keep eating the good meals they’ve got here. I think I’ll put some on eventually.”

There was a belief that Miller could’ve made the final 53-man roster for the Giants.

Miller was one of three undrafted free agent tight ends — Jeremiah Hall and Austin Allen being the others — competing for spots with the Giants in the summer. At the beginning of training camp, Bellinger had missed time, which led to Miller spending time with the first-team offense.

Could Giants Add More at Tight End?

It’s safe to assume that Bellinger will be out for an extended period as Daboll didn’t know the timetable for the rookie’s return.

Bellinger started six of the Giants’ first seven games. He caught 16 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns and had a rushing touchdown.

The loss of Bellinger leaves the Giants with an unsettling situation at tight end. Big Blue would love to replace Bellinger with an experienced, skilled tight end before the November 1 trade deadline.

However, the Giants have only $2.9 million in salary cap space, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

One week out from the NFL trade deadline, a look at how much cap space each team currently has, from the Browns to the Vikings. This includes all moves that have been officially processed: pic.twitter.com/BhmZalPH58 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 25, 2022

With the trade deadline approaching in one week, it’s hard to see the 6-1 Giants make a play at tight end.