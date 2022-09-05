Giants Sign Former Colts, Titans WR: Report

The New York Giants have signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson to their practice squad with a maximum veteran deal, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The #Giants are signing WR Marcus Johnson to their practice squad with a maximum veteran deal, source says. Most recently with the #49ers, Johnson has 51 catches over his career. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 5, 2022

This transaction would make the Giants practice squad count at 17. New York would have to release a player to make room on the practice squad for Johnson.

Johnson, 28, will join cornerback Fabian Moreau as the second player to be added to the Giants practice squad Monday.

Johnson’s Resume

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Johnson as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2016. He was on and off the Eagles’ practice squad and caught five catches for 45 yards in 2017. The 28-year-old was a member of the team’s Super Bowl LII Championship team after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33.

Johnson was then traded to the Seattle Seahawks, and then to the Indianapolis Colts at the start of the 2018 season. He caught 37 passes for 634 yards and three touchdowns for three seasons in Indianapolis.

In 2021, he signed with the Tennessee Titans and caught nine passes for 160 yards (17.8 YPC) in 11 appearances. He spent some time with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason before being released in August.

The veteran receiver has appeared in 41 games with 12 games started. He has caught 51 out of 96 pass targets for 839 yards and three touchdowns. His best season came in 2019 with the Colts when he caught 17 of 33 pass targets for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson has familiarity with Giants assistant manager Brandon Brown, who was an Eagles front office member in 2017 when the wide receiver made the team’s 53-man roster in his second season.

NJ.com’s Art Stapleton also notes that Giants wide receiver coach Mike Groh was with Johnson as a coach in Philly and Indianapolis.

Giants WR coach Mike Groh was with Marcus Johnson in Philadelphia with the Eagles and in Indianapolis with the Colts. So, there's familiarity. He's not just strictly coming in off a workout. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 5, 2022

There’s a chance that Johnson is used as one of their two weekly game-day elevations for Sunday’s Week 1 matchup. If Johnson plays Week 1 against his former team and impresses, he could be elevated to the 53-man roster as soon as Week 2.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 207 pounds, Johnson brings size and athleticism and could provide an outside presence — if he were to get called up to the active roster.