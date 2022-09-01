Giants Sign Ex-Ravens Starter & Former Lions ‘Hard Knocks Star’ WR: Reports

The New York Giants keep on making maneuvers and additions to their 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Giants have signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, who played with the Detroit Lions and was a sensation on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series.

No more balls in the air for Kalil Pimpleton — the former #Lions receiver and "Hard Knocks" star is signing with the #Giants practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2022

Pelissero reported Wednesday that Pimpleton was going to pay a visit with the Giants.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also reports that the Giants have claimed former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Tyre Phillips.

Pimpleton will join the practice squad room with additions Wyatt Davis, Henry Mondeaux, Tony Jefferson and Charles Wiley. Big Blue released defensive backs Darren Evans and Nate Meadors and offensive linemen Roy Mbaeteka and Garrett McGhin to make room for the first four players signed to the practice squad.

It’s likely that Phillips will be added to the 53-man roster as he brings 13 games of starting experience since he entered the league in 2020.

Nonetheless, New York will have to release two players in order to fit Pimpleton and Phillips into their respective units.

Pimpleton’s History

Pimpleton played college football at Central Michigan after transferring from Virginia. As a senior at Central Michigan, he was named Mid-American Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and selected to the All-MAC First team as both a punt returner and wide receiver.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent. The 23-year-old then signed with the Lions in the offseason.

During the preseason, Pimpleton caught nine receptions for 69 yards and four first downs and had one kick return for 30 yards in three games.

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series covered the Lions during the preseason and in one episode, Pimpleton was seen displaying a juggling act in front of the whole team.

Rookie WR Kalil Pimpleton is visiting the Giants, per @TomPelissero. His shining moment on Hard Knocks with the Lions 👇pic.twitter.com/fncEdISIq0 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 31, 2022

Unfortunately for Pimpleton, he dropped a well-placed pass from David Bloud in the team’s second preseason game. The missed catch would’ve resulted in a first-half touchdown.

Detroit released Pimpleton and the Giants can now tap into Pimpleton’s abilities.

Phillips Adds to Former Ravens List

General manager Joe Schoen keeps on adding ex-Ravens to the roster. Phillips joins Jefferson, Wiley and wide receiver Jaylon Moore on the Giants practice squad after they were released by Baltimore.

Phillips was a third-round pick in 2020 and has bounced between playing guard and right tackle to fill in for other injuries. He’s played in 22 games with 13 starts for the past two years with the Ravens. The Mississippi product was in competition to be the Ravens’ starting left guard with Ben Powers and Ben Cleveland.

Injuries have hurt Phillips as he missed four games as a rookie and seven last season. He won the starting job out of training camp last year but suffered a knee injury in Week 1.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens tried to trade Phillips before releasing him.

“It’s just part of the roster moves right now,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “Without getting too deep into all of that, there’s a lot of moving parts to all that. I’m still hopeful as a coach that we’ll get him back. We’ll try to get him back to the practice squad. We’ll see; it may not happen. But, that’s what I’m hoping for.”

Phillips has a good chance to make the Giants’ 53-man roster. With Shane Lemieux put on short-term IR, Devery Hamilton, rookie Josh Ezeudu and Ben Bredeson are the team’s left guards.

New York would have to release a player from the active roster in order to do so.