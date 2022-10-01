Giants Injured WR Given Sizable Fine After Week 3 Penalty

It’s been a bad week for New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

On October 1, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Shepard received a $10,609 fine from the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct. Shepard was penalized for coming off the bench after a late hit on quarterback Daniel Jones.

Officially the worst night ever: #Giants WR Sterling Shepard was fined $10,609 for coming off the bench after Sam Williams’ hit on Daniel Jones last week. Shepard also was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and suffered a season-ending knee injury later in the game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2022

Overall, Shepard suffered a torn ACL and received a fine from the NFL in the same week.

Social Media Reacts to Fine

It’s been brutal recently for Shepard, who is the most tenured member of the Giants. Shepard suffered his non-contact injury in the final snap of the Week 3 game. He played 80% of the Giants’ offensive snaps in the first three games of 2022 as he was coming off last December’s Achilles tear.

Shepard was the only player on the entire roster with a catch of more than 25 yards. That came on a 65-yard touchdown reception in the season-opening win at Tennessee.

The veteran receiver is now dealing with a knee injury on the same left leg as last year’s injury.

So when it was announced that Shepard also received a fine in the same game that he suffered a season-ending injury, social media reacted.

“Let the man breathe”, one fan tweeted.

Fining a player after he tore his ACL is incredibly on brand for the NFL https://t.co/fQX0xLAv5X — Burrow to Chase 🙌🏽 (@DawgsAndBengals) October 1, 2022

NFL is so ruthless https://t.co/xLF3IhsjUg — K Rich (@K_rich_21) October 1, 2022

Many fans sent their complaints straight to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell is an actual loser — . (@EvanNeaI) October 1, 2022

It certainly feels that fans believe the fine to Shepard added insult to injury, and quite literally.

Giants Players’ React to Shepard’s Injury

This is the second straight season that Shepard has suffered a serious leg injury against the Cowboys. Both injuries occurred on the highly questionable turf of MetLife Stadium.

Second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney didn’t hold back his emotions when Stepard’s injury was brought up on Thursday.

“It really sucked what happened to Shep,” Toney said after missing practice again with a hamstring injury that has bothered him since training camp and kept him inactive in the team’s Monday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Saquon Barkley is one of Shepard’s closest friends and the injury hit the running back hard.

“Definitely a gut punch ending,” said running back Saquon Barkley. “It’s tough. It’s definitely tough. Especially just the type of guy, his character and the energy he brings to this team. One of my best friends, if not my best friend. So, it sucks to see him go down.”

Fellow wide receiver teammate Darius Slayton was emotional after seeing the injury.

“It’s tough. I’m not even going to lie. It’s hard not to get choked up about it,” Slayton said, via ESPN. “He’s been here since the first day I got drafted. He’s done a lot for me as a young guy. And then seeing him come off the Achilles last year and rehab all year, and how hard he fought to get back out there, it’s definitely hard to see.”

Shepard was selected by the team in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. The Oklahoma product took a pay cut this offseason and is dealt with another injury blow.

“Hate to see that for him,” quarterback Daniel Jones said. “No one deserves that, but especially not him. He works his tail off and means a ton for this team, for all of us.”