Giants Workout 2 Including Ex-Bills Suspended Linebacker

The New York Giants are off to a surprising 5-1 start and when it comes to looking for talent during the season through free agency, there’s no stepping off the gas for general manager Joe Schoen.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the New York Giants hosted workouts with cornerback Kendall Sheffield and linebacker Andre Smith on October 19.

This comes after the Giants announced Tuesday the signings of tight end Lawrence Cager and offensive tackle Korey Cunningham to the practice squad.

Andre Smith’s History

Smith originally entered the NFL in 2018 as the No. 234 overall pick in the seventh round by the Carolina Panthers. In 2020, Smith was traded to the Buffalo Bills for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick. He played in 12 games during the 2020 season and posted seven tackles and one tackle for a loss, while on special teams, he forced a fumble and nabbed two tackles.

In 2021, the Bills re-signed Smith to a two-year, $2.4 million contract. In that season, the UNC product posted four tackles and a fumble recovery. The UNC product appeared in 15 games during the 2022 NFL season when he notched four solo tackles along with six assisted tackles and one recovered forced fumble.

On June 1, the 25-year-old linebacker was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season for a “PED suspension,” as first reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Smith responded to the suspension on that same day, tweeting, “The recent turn of events have been very unfortunate. I have been appealing since November to prove my innocence. I do not agree with the decision that was made and I have never and will never take PED.”

On October 17, the Bills announced they were releasing Smith just as he was about to return from serving his six-game suspension.

The transaction came as a surprise to Smith, who had posted a video on Twitter celebrating his return. He captioned the highlight reel, “First Day Out ‼️🔓,” at 8:06 a.m. ET, but later in the day, the Bills announced his release.

The very next day, Smith visited with the New York Jets. On Tuesday, October 18, The Score’s Jordan Schultz tweeted that “Smith had a good workout with the team.” While Schultz first reported that the Jets were signing the free agent, Schultz soon apologized two hours later “for the confusion” and that the Jets are not signing Smith despite a “good workout with the team.”

Throughout his four years in the NFL, Smith has appeared in over 46 games but has never made a start. In that time, he’s totaled 27 tackles and recorded a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Also, Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have familiarity with Smith from their Bills days. Most of his contributions to the NFL have come on special teams. The 25-year-old has played in at least 62% of the special teams’ snaps in each of his playing seasons so far.

More on Kendall Sheffield

Sheffield, 26, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2019.

Last season, Sheffield appeared in nine games and posted four tackles and four interceptions. He was waived by the Falcons in May and the Texans later claimed him, but he ended up on Injured Reserve.

Throughout his three years in the NFL, Sheffield has played in 38 games, making 20 starts — 11 of which came during his rookie year.

He posted an overall defensive grade of 47.5 in 2019, 40.3 in 2020, and 64.2 in 2021, according to PFF.