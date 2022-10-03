Insider Drops Bombshell Giants Update on Odell Beckham Jr.

The 3-1 New York Giants have kept busy after Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears. It was reported Monday by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that the team visited former Giants safety Landon Collins. It was a report that shocked the Giants news world, but it probably won’t come close to the reaction of the latest development.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in the Giants’ team facility on Monday.

I am told that WR Odell Beckham Jr. was in the building today, doing a little visit with the #Giants, etc……. Same day as former #Giants S Landon Collins worked out for the team. This will be fun. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 4, 2022

The 29-year-old tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI and is likely to make his return at the end of the 2022 season.

There have been months of speculation about a possible reunion between the two parties. Art Stapleton of The Record did confirm last Tuesday that Beckham would not sign with the Giants when he is healthy enough to do so.

“I guess this needs to be pointed out this morning: Odell Beckham Jr. is not coming back to the Giants,” Stapleton wrote on Twitter. “He’s rooting for them and desperately wanted to be the guy here, but he’s not coming back, not right now. When he returns from the ACL, likely in November, it won’t be here.”

After Anderson’s report, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe did clarify that Beckham only met with Giants players and not head coach Brian Daboll or general manager Joe Schoen.

“Nothing happening at the moment between Beckham and the Giants,” Howe also tweeted.

Odell Beckham Jr. was hanging out with some Giants players today, but he was not meeting with the actual team, according to a source. Nothing happening at the moment between Beckham and the Giants. Beckham isn't expected to be cleared to play until at least November. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 4, 2022

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan also reported that Odell’s visit with New York wasn’t official or even a tryout, but that he keeps in touch with former teammates Sterling Shepard, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3, and Saquon Barkley.

Wasn't reported as an official visit or tryout. Odell still very friendly with Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley, so still closely monitors his old team. https://t.co/jyTtEiouh4 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 4, 2022

OBJ to Giants Reunion Likely?

Beckham won Rookie of the Year in 2014 and made it to three Pro Bowls with the Giants. After signing a five-year, $85 million contract in 2018, Beckham was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the following year. He was released by the Browns in 2021 and would end up being on the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winning team.

While the Giants are 3-1, their wide receiving situation is less than desirable. Shepard is lost for the season, Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson have been out the last two games due to injury and the disappointing Kenny Golladay could be out for some time with a non-contact football injury.

Even though Beckham is looking to find a team, it’s unlikely that the Giants find a way to bring Beckham back into the fold. The Giants are strapped in the salary cap department, especially due to Golladay’s $72 million contract.

Giants fans can still dream, though, after seeing Anderson’s report.

Odell Spoke With Saquon Barkley After Week 3 Loss

There’s a chance that Beckham Jr. caught up with Saquon Barkley as both were teammates for one season in Barkley’s rookie year.

Following the Giants’ Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Barkley called Beckham.

“I actually just got off the phone with him last night, talking about [Shepard]. Odell, he’s a different cat — special, special player,” Barkley told Tony Anderson on Sports Seriously. “I know that he’s doing everything he can in his rehab to come back even better, and you never know, maybe one day we’ll be back on the same team.”

When asked which former teammate he’d love to play with again, Barkley told Anderson that his choice would be Beckham. The two played just one year together with the Giants in 2018 when the team went 5-11.

Beckham was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the following year.