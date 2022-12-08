Former Giants Pro Bowler Gets Honest on Being Released by Team

For the first time in 2022, the New York Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles as they square off on Sunday. The Eagles are 11-1 and are reaping the benefits from the addition of a familiar former Giants face, cornerback James Bradberry. The 29-year-old has posted three interceptions and 14 pass breakups in 12 starts alongside Darius Slay.

Big Blue released Bradberry on May 9 after trying unsuccessfully to trade him for months. The Eagles ended up scooping up Bradberry to a relatively cheap one-year deal. He wasn’t able to hit free agency with the rest of the league in March, so it wasn’t surprising that he wasn’t happy with the timing of the move from New York.

Fast forward to December and Bradberry has a new way of looking at what went down.

James Bradberry Opens Up on Being an Eagle

With the season already 12 games in for the Eagles, Bradberry is more than satisfied with how things have turned out — especially because of their 11-1 record.

“What’s our record?” he told Newsday’s Tom Rock on Wednesday. “Eleven-and-one makes it better. We’re over here winning. That’s all the payback I need.”

Bradberry was of the league’s most reliable cornerbacks in New York and was a Pro Bowler for the team in 2020. He’s still in contact with his former teammates, Adoree’ Jackson, Leonard Williams and Xavier McKinney.

Although he doesn’t regret spending his first two years in New York, he wished things had worked out for him and the team’s situation.

“When I first got there [as a free agent in 2020] I thought it was going to be a better team and we didn’t do that,” he said. “It takes a team to win a football game and we just didn’t have the team to win games.”

Giants Had Reasons to Let Go of Bradberry

The Giants are 7-4-1 in 2022 and have exceeded expectations. But as many fans know, the team’s situation wasn’t always peaches and cream.

New York was 4-13 in 2021 and Bradberry’s performance took a step back. Originally signed in 2020 by Dave Gettleman, Bradberry was released by the new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll as part of a cost-cutting measure that saved the Giants roughly $10 million against the salary cap.

The Giants are paying the price for Bradberry suiting up for the Eagles. New York will owe Bradberry more money in the form of a dead cap hit than the Eagles will play him in 2022. Bradberry’s dead cap hit with the Giants is $11.7 million, while the Eagles will pay him a maximum of $10 million for one season, according to a May 18 tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bradberry’s dead cap hit is the result of a three-year, $45 million deal that didn’t fully work out.

“I got released because of the salary cap and because we weren’t winning,” Bradberry said on Wednesday, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I understand this is a business at the end of the day. I have come to peace with it.”

Despite being in the playoff picture, the Giants could easily use Bradberry’s services. Adoree’ Jackson has missed the last two games with a sprained MCL and is unlikely to play in Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The projected No. 2 cornerback Aaron Robinson is doubtful” to return this season with a knee injury. The Giants have forced Fabian Moreau, Cor’Dale Flott and Nick McCloud into having starting roles.

Philadelphia will have to worry about Bradberry being a free agent in the offseason.

But for now, the Super Bowl-contending Eagles are enjoying Bradbery while they can.