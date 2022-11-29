Jerry Jones Speaks on Odell Beckham Jr. Visiting With Giants & Bills

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday, November 29 that he isn’t worried about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. visiting the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills before he travels to Dallas on Monday, December 5.

“Not at all,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “As a matter of fact, if you look at what precedes us before you get here, so to speak — physically, coming to visit — I like that. As to other teams, we don’t have anything to take a step back on there.

“And of course, I know what this area is,” Jones continued. “I know what the Dallas area is. I know what football means to this area. I do know that we’re the most visible team. From that standpoint, there’s a lot of interest in it. Everybody likes to be a part of something that’s substantive, and that’s the Cowboys.”

Jones also made it clear that the Cowboys are pursuing Beckham because he can play this season after sustaining an ACL injury during the Super Bowl, saying “the things we do are to have him impact this year.”

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday, November 27, the Cowboys are the astounding favorite to sign Odell Beckham.

The Cowboys are also moving ahead with their pursuit of Beckham despite his recent plane incident. They’ve made it no secret that they want the former Giants’ three-time Pro Bowler.

Giants Reportedly Respond to Beckham’s Plane Incident

Like the Cowboys, the Giants don’t seem bothered by OBJ’s recent scandal and have not changed their plans to recruit the wideout.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants still plan to host Beckham on Thursday and Friday as the team looks to possibly reunite with the 30-year-old.

It was first reported by Darryl Slater of NJ.com and Andy Slater of Fox Sports 960 that Beckham was escorted off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning, November 27.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Miami-Dade Police Department sent out a statement that the flight crew “tried to wake (Beckham) to fasten his seatbelt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure. Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen though the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue.”

“The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident. Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements,” the statement continued.

Beckham’s attorney released a statement, denying the airline’s claims, saying that Beckham did nothing but cooperate during the entire process.