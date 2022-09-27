Odell Beckham Jr. Sounds Off on NFL After Giants ‘Serious’ Injury

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who led the team with five catches for 49 yards on Monday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, had a leg injury on the same play Daniel Jones threw his fourth-quarter interception and was carted off the field.

The Giants are “preparing for the worst” when it comes to Sterling Shepard’s injury, via theScore’s Jordan Schultz. Tests will be done Tuesday morning to determine the severity.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan also reported that sources told him that Shepard’s injury is deemed a “serious left knee injury”

Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered a serious left knee injury, according to multiple sources. Final diagnosis comes Tuesday but season is likely over. "It's tough. I'm not even going to lie. It's hard not to get choked up about it," Darius Slayton said of seeing the injury. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 27, 2022

MetLife Stadium has been ridiculed by players in the past for its artificial turf causing season-ending ACL injuries. Recently, San Francisco All-Pro pass rusher Nick Bosa, who tore his ACL in 2020 at MetLife, discussed the issues with MetLife’s turf to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

So after Shepard’s non-contact injury, ACL Recovery Club tweeted: MetLife Stadium turf strikes again…It needs to go!!! (Praying emoji) out to Sterling Shepard.”

MetLife Stadium turf strikes again…It needs to go!!! 🙏 out to Sterling Shepard. pic.twitter.com/XxVxXEYUvY — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) September 27, 2022

Former Giants Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was Shepard’s former teammate from 2016-2018, responded emphatically.

“Just get rid of it all the f*** (together) bro. Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass. That **** is rough. Prayers up for my brother. **** just hurt my heart,” Beckham replied on Twitter.

Just get rid of it all the fkngether bro. Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass. That shxt is rough. Prayers up for my brother. Shxt just hurt my heart 🤕 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 27, 2022

Beckham and others against artificial turf do have a point.

According to the NFL Players Association, presented data found that players have a 28 percent increased rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries while playing on artificial turf.

Insider Shuts Down Beckham Rumors

Beckham sent a cryptic emoji during Monday night’s matchup against the Cowboys.

😮‍💨 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 27, 2022

After Shepard’s injury, there was speculation on Twitter if the Giants could bring back Beckham. The 29-year-old is a free agent who tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI and is likely to make his return at the end of the 2022 season.

NJ.com’s Art Stapleton put the Beckham to New York talk to rest, tweeting that the veteran receiver is “not coming back to the Giants.”

I guess this needs to be pointed out this morning: Odell Beckham Jr. is not coming back to the Giants. He's rooting for them and desperately wanted to be the guy here, but he's not coming back, not right now. When he returns from the ACL, likely in November, it won't be here. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 27, 2022

Beckham won Rookie of the Year in 2014 and made it to three Pro Bowls with the Giants. After signing a five-year, $85 million contract in 2018, Beckham was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the following year.

The Giants are strapped in the salary cap department, especially due to Kenny Golladay’s $72 million contract.

It’s extremely unlikely that the Giants find a way to bring Beckham back into the fold.

Giants Players React to Shepard Injury

Shepard suffered his non-contact injury in the final snap of the game. He played 80% of the Giants’ offensive snaps in the first three games coming off last December’s Achilles tear.

The veteran receiver is now dealing with a knee injury on the same left leg as last year’s injury.

“Definitely a gut punch ending,” said running back Saquon Barkley. “It’s tough. It’s definitely tough. Especially just the type of guy, his character and the energy he brings to this team. One of my best friends, if not my best friend. So, it sucks to see him go down.”

Fellow wide receiver teammate Darius Slayton was emotional after seeing the injury.

“It’s tough. I’m not even going to lie. It’s hard not to get choked up about it,” Slayton said, via ESPN. “He’s been here since the first day I got drafted. He’s done a lot for me as a young guy. And then seeing him come off the Achilles last year and rehab all year, and how hard he fought to get back out there, it’s definitely hard to see.”

Shepard is the longest-tenured Giants player. He was selected by the team in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. The Oklahoma product took a pay cut this offseason and is dealt with another injury blow.

“Hate to see that for him,” quarterback Daniel Jones said. “No one deserves that, but especially not him. He works his tail off and means a ton for this team, for all of us.”