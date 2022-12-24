Vikings Pro Bowler Sends Message to Giants WR After Game

The out-spoken Minnesota Vikings eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson had plenty to say about his one-interception performance in their 27-24 victory over the New York Giants in Week 16.

Peterson, 32, had been burned earlier in the game by Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. After the Vikings win, Peterson told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that Hodgins did not stop trash-talking during the game.

The veteran cornerback told Pelissero that he said to the 24-year-old receiver during the game that his moment would come.

“I just told him to be patient,” Peterson said. “Trust me, I am going to get a pick today.”

What did Patrick Peterson say when #Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins was yapping at him early on today? “I just told him to stay patient. … ‘Trust me, I am going to get a pick today.’” Peterson got his INT, and the #Vikings pulled out another wild win. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/2XxofevSA7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2022

Peterson’s interception came in the fourth quarter when Daniel Jones’ pass was intended for Hodgins. Before the interception, the Vikings were leading 17-13 and the Giants could’ve taken the lead on the drive.

Peterson finished the game with four tackles and one pass defensed. To boot, Peterson went to the end zone with the team to celebrate his interception with a penalty kick in front of his teammates.

Still, Hodgins had a productive day, to say the least. He wasn’t even with the Giants until November and finished Sunday with eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Giants Playoff Ramifications

The Giants now have an 8-6-1 record for the 2022 season and there are two meaningful games left to go.

New York remains in a good position to reach the postseason, despite the loss to the Vikings. FiveThirtyEight now gives the Giants an 87 percent chance of reaching the playoffs.

If the Giants can win one of their final two games against either the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 or the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, they will reach the playoffs.

The Giants hold a 1.5-game lead over the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions with two games to play. If New York gets to nine wins, they will finish above Seattle and Detroit. The Seahawks lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 24-10 on Saturday and the Lions were defeated by the Carolina Panthers 37-23.

The Giants also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Commanders, who lost to the San Francisco 49ers 37-20.

Giants Offense Couldn’t Score Touchdowns

Jones completed 30 of 42 passes for a season-high 334 yards, along with one touchdown and one interception.

However, he was hit 11 times and sacked three. Minnesota’s pass-rush had its way against New York’s offensive line as rookie right tackle Evan Neal arguably had the most trouble dealing with pressure.

Isaiah Hodgins and James each had eight catches for 89 and 90 yards, respectively. Running back Saquon Barkley had 14 carries for 84 yards and one rushing touchdown along with a season-high eight receptions for 49 yards. However, there were glaring mistakes by tight end Daniel Bellinger (fumble), Nick Gates (two penalties, holding, and a false start), and Jon Feliciano (holding) that hurt offensive drives.

The Giants did accumulate 445 yards of offense (334 by Jones and the passing game). Big Blue came out throwing as the Vikings’ pass defense ranked No. 31 in the league, allowing 278.8 yards per game.

But the Giants weren’t consistent enough in producing any points, which led to the loss in Week 16.