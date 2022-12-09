Victor Cruz Reveals Reason Odell Beckham Jr. Could Choose Against Giants

There’s plenty of speculation about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s future as he visited with his former team, the New York Giants, last week. The three-time Pro Bowler has also paid visits to the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills but has yet to strike a deal.

During an exclusive interview with Heavy.com, retired Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor Cruz discussed the situation surrounding Beckham as both were teammates in 2016.

Cruz was asked if the Giants have a good chance of reuniting with the 30-year-old receiver, who tore his ACL in the Super Bowl last year.

“I think they do,” Cruz said in an interview with Heavy. “I think the only thing that Odell is thinking about is longevity at quarterback and whoever has the most security there that he can grow with over the next couple of years.”

However, Cruz believes that the Cowboys should appeal to Beckham more than the Giants since Dallas has the advantage at quarterback with Dak Prescott, compared to New York’s Daniel Jones, whom he thinks has “no job security.”

“I think the Giants have a good chance just because they have a good young core and he’d fit in with what they have going on,” Cruz said. “But, there’s no job security with Daniel Jones. (Odell) is probably taking that into account, which is why the Cowboys seem so attractive because of Dak Prescott being there.”

The Cowboys locked Prescott into a four-year, $160 million contract in 2021, while the Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option in April. There will also be uncertainty about Jones staying in New York after the 2022 season, especially if the team continues to trend downward. Despite being 7-4-1, the Giants have lost three of its last five games.

On Sunday, December 11, Cruz will be at MetLife Stadium when the Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles to help unveil the NY Giants Fan of the Year’s larger-than-life statue, honoring nominee Jeff Bloom.

Victor Cruz Talks Similarities of Giants Super Bowl Team & 2022 Squad

Cruz was quickly part of a winning culture when signed with the Giants as an undrafted rookie in 2010. The Giants won the Super Bowl in Cruz’s second season in 2011, as he caught 82 catches for 1,536 yards and caught nine touchdowns, and every one of those was followed with salsa dance celebrations. With the tutelage of Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin, he was able to contribute to the team’s fourth Super Bowl.

Cruz believes there are similar traits from the Giants’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2011 to this season’s team.

“The fight that (the 2022 Giants team) have and the way they scratch and claw, I think (the 2011 Giants team) had that same kind of tenacity,” Cruz told Heavy. “No matter what game we’re in, we’re going to bring our brand of football to it and excel and exceed.”

It’s clear that both teams had to fight to win games. In 2011, the Giants had five wins of winning by five points or less, in comparison to already four wins from this year’s Giants team.

However, Cruz thinks both teams’ offensive playstyles don’t compare.

“I think the physical makeup of each team is a little bit different. I think in 2011, we had different types of playmakers all over the field. Whereas in 2022, it’s kind of run-centric and everything revolves around Saquon Barkley.”

The Giants had two receivers (Cruz and Hakeem Nicks) with over 75 catches in 2011. Meanwhile, Barkley leads the team in catches (40) in 2022. That would put Barkley on pace for 56 catches at the end of the season.

In order to compete with the Eagles and Cowboys in the future, Cruz believes the Giants need to address the wide receiver position mightily next season.

“They’ve got to get some guys that can be a number one type style receiver and then build a core around that,” Cruz said. “I think they’ve got to go to the market and see what type of alpha dogs are out there, whether that’s a first-round draft pick or in free agency.”

Victor Cruz Provides Sterling Shepard Update

After 2011, Cruz was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2012. Unfortunately, his NFL career was never the same when he tore the patellar tendon in his right knee in 2014 during a Week 6 Sunday Night Football game against the Eagles. He missed the final 10 games of that season and missed all of 2015 with a calf injury, which he believes attributed to overcompensating for the knee.

Cruz returned in 2016, but had just 39 catches for 586 yards and a touchdown. He signed with the Chicago Bears in 2017, but the team released him before the start of the season. The next year in 2018, Cruz retired.

The UMass product Cruz is good friends with Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard as both were teammates in 2016. Shepard has also dealt with his brutal share of injuries, including a torn Achilles and torn ACL, the latter occurring in Week 4 this season.

“We speak often and he’s in good spirits and rehabbing and feeling good about his chances,” Cruz said.

Shepard will be a free agent after the 2022 season and will turn 30 in February.