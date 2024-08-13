Bills Add Speedy WR and Kick Returner After Struggles in Return Game: Report

The Buffalo Bills are giving a boost to their return game just days after head coach Sean McDermott offered some critical remarks on the team’s primary return specialists.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on August 12 that the Bills were signing wide receiver and return specialist Damiere Byrd, a well-traveled veteran known for his speed. Byrd has seen action with five NFL teams, with his best season coming as a member of the New England Patriots in 2020 when he made 47 catches for 604 yards and one touchdown.

Byrd will likely compete for a spot on special teams after the return game struggled in a preseason loss to the Chicago Bears.

Damiere Byrd Familiar With Bills Front Office

As Kyle Silagyi of SI.com noted, Byrd is familiar with the two main figures in the Bills organization. He broke into the league as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers in 2015, with current Bills general manager Brandon Beane serving as assistant general manager and McDermott was the defensive coordinator.

Byrd spent the first three seasons of his career with the Panthers, taking a light role in the offense but a bigger impact on special teams. He averaged 32.7 yards per kickoff return in 2017 including one touchdown.

As Silagyi added, Byrd ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day before coming to the NFL and could add some speed to a Bills wide receiving corps built on size and strength.

Silagyi added that McDermott offered some critical remarks of returners K.J. Hamler and Daequan Hardy on Saturday, noting that both had “a little bit of trouble tracking the ball” in the 33-6 preseason loss to the Bears.

Bills Face Question Marks at Wide Receiver

The Bills head into the 2024 season with a significantly different wide receiving corps, having lost their top two wideouts in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis along with the departures of contributing veterans Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty.

The Bills used their top draft pick on receiver Keon Coleman and signed a trio of veterans in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chase Claypool and Curtis Samuel. But Ryan O’Halloran of The Buffalo News noted that the acquisitions have not yielded the desired results.