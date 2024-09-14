Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld Sends Strong Message to Bills Fans

Hailee Steinfeld may be a California girl at heart, but she’s learned to love Buffalo Bills fans.

The actress and singer, who has been dating quarterback Josh Allen for close to a year and hard-launched the relationship on Instagram this summer, shared some love for the fanbase in a new newsletter.

In her BEAU SOCIETY newsletter issue No. 6, Steinfeld described a new partnership with Queen City Vintage, a Buffalo shop specializing in vintage Bills gear. She also gave a nod to the dedicated fan base in Buffalo.

“To witness the most dedicated, kind, and…enthusiastic people, of all ages ~ shout out to the little lady holding the ”it’s my 10th birthday and all I want is a Bill’s win’ sign ~ show up to support the Bills no matter the conditions and no matter the outcome is extraordinary,” Steinfeld wrote in the newsletter. “I could go on about the people that make up this community — they shovel the field after a snowstorm, they let you park in their driveway on gameday.”

Direct Connection With Fans

Steinfeld has been working to build a more direct connection with her fans, launching the newsletter in the summer as a way to keep them updated on her career and personal life. She has given shoutouts to Allen and opened up about living with him in Buffalo. In the recent newsletter, Steinfeld said she is a “California girl” but looking forward to the change of season and cooler weather in Western New York.

In an interview with Stylecaster, the actress explained that it had long been a desire for her to create a more direct connection with fans and found an outlet with her newsletter.

“But, Beau Society—I’m launching a newsletter, and I’m so excited about it,” she said. “This has been a personal passion project of mine for years, and I’m so excited that it’s finally out in the world. I created it because I wanted a way to communicate and connect with people who have been following me since the very beginning, sort of away from social media.”

The Bills quarterback has been supportive of the project, wearing a Beau sweatshirt as he boarded a plane for the team’s second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in August.

Josh And Hailee’s ‘Hard Launch’

Though the couple was first spotted together last summer and have gotten serious in the months that followed, it wasn’t until this summer that they “hard launched” by going official on Instagram. Allen shared a series of pictures of the pair together over the summer, including a trip to Paris.

Steinfeld has been more private in the past, telling Us Weekly in January 2018 that she wasn’t keen on making her dating life public.

“I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” Steinfeld said.

She added, “I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”