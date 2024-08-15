Bills QB Josh Allen Gives Subtle Nod to GF Hailee Steinfeld’s New Project

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is giving girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld’s new project a boost.

Allen was seen wearing a shirt that read Beau — a nod to the new project that his girlfriend recently launched. Steinfeld had taken to social media to reveal a new newsletter called Beau Society, which she said was a way to stay connected with her fans and give updates on her work.

Steinfeld shared an Instagram post wearing a shirt that read Beau, and Allen wore an identical one when he and his teammates hit the road for Pittsburgh ahead of this week’s joint practices and preseason game against the Steelers.

Hailee Steinfeld Explained New Project

Steinfeld had been teasing the launch of her newsletter through a series of social media posts which put together spelled out the word Beau. In an interview with Stylecaster, the actress explained that she wanted to create a direct line to her fans.

“I will start by saying that people know I tend to throw a cryptic post there. So apologies for the confusion that it has caused,” Steinfeld said. “But, Beau Society—I’m launching a newsletter, and I’m so excited about it. This has been a personal passion project of mine for years, and I’m so excited that it’s finally out in the world. I created it because I wanted a way to communicate and connect with people who have been following me since the very beginning, sort of away from social media.”

Allen is supportive of his girlfriend’s project. The quarterback wore an identical Beau sweatshirt as he boarded the team plane, flashing a thumbs up to the camera in a video posted by the team on August 14.

Josh Allen Imagines Big Goal

Allen is busy getting ready for the upcoming season, with the team joining the Steelers for joint practices starting on August 15. The time could be critical for the Bills, who were forced to make some late changes on offense when veteran wide receiver Chase Claypool and backup quarterback Shane Buechele suffered long-term injuries. The Bills signed wide receiver Damiere Byrd and quarterback Ben DiNucci to help fill the void.

Allen is also looking ahead to the future, saying in an appearance on the “Green Light with Chris Long podcast that he has dreams of winning a Super Bowl and returning to Buffalo for a parade.

“Oh my God, I joke about it a lot with guys on the team, what the city would look like after the parade. I have vivid dreams about it.” Allen said.

“Every square inch of downtown Buffalo being just absolutely packed with people. People ride the bus, I don’t know if I would ride the bus, I would just walk.”

Allen envisioned that the fans in Buffalo could literally carry the players along the route.

“It’s like that scene in ‘Spider-Man’… Where’s he got the train, he’s holding the train, and all of the sudden he falls forward and they grab him and just kind of lift him on back,” Allen said. “I feel like that would be a lot of players, just crowd surfing.”