Hi, Subscriber

Hailee Steinfeld Sends Heartfelt Message Before Bills-Ravens Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
Getty
Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld.

After crushing the Denver Broncos during wild-card weekend, the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC divisional round on Sunday, January 19.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen knows they need a full team effort to defeat the Ravens and will feed off the electric energy emitting from the home crowd at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are 9-0 at home this season and they need to keep the perfect record intact in order to advance next week.

In Orchard Park to help cheer on the Bills, Allen’s fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld.

While the Oscar-nominated actress stayed away from the jumbotron, she proudly rocked a red Bills jacket in Allen’s VIP suite while Buffalo defeated the Broncos 31-7 last weekend. Steinfeld may need to double up on layers for the Ravens-Bills showdown, as it’s projected to be 16 degrees at kickoff.

Hailee Steinfeld

@haileewatson/InstagramBills quarterback Josh Allen’s fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld (second from right) at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025.

While the “Pitch Perfect” star is thrilled about Allen’s success, Steinfeld admitted feeling “emotional” in the latest issue of her newsletter, Beau Society.

After asking for prayers amid the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, which blazed close to her home in Encino, the 28-year-old, like all her fellow Los Angelenos, is still reeling from the natural disaster.

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Offered Personal Advice Amid ‘Chaotic’ Circumstances

Steinfeld, who’s racked up over 50,000 subscribers since launching Beau Society, knew she wasn’t the only one struggling amid the fires in her hometown. She wrote, “We all have our little grounding practices and while I’m not an expert, I’ve been using a few small reminders to center myself this week. Maybe mine will help you the same way yours help me.

“When life feels chaotic or out of control, I remember our sweet little BEAU acronym: Breathe, Embrace, Accept, Uplift. Priority number one: Take a deep breath. It’s so simple but works wonders. From there, I can move into embracing (someone I love), accepting (the current situation), and uplifting (myself and others). When so much is out of my control, I can control my breath and perspective.”

Steinfeld added, “Do for one person what you wish you could do for everyone. It might not seem like a lot, but sending a small donation with a message of love and support to a family that lost their home in the fires goes a long way.” She included links to help displaced families in need and other relief efforts.

Bills QB Josh Allen Credited Hailee Steinfeld For His MVP-Level Performance This Season

Josh Allen

GettyBills quarterback Josh Allen at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025.

Allen is playing the best football of his seven-year NFL career. The MVP candidate kept the momentum going in the postseason, completing 20-for-26 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns against Denver with zero interceptions for a 135.4 QB rating. He also registered eight carries for 46 yards.

The 28-year-old didn’t hesitate to credit his soon-to-be wife for his incredible success this season. “She’s been a huge part. The morale, the support,” he told the Associated Press after his record-breaking performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 15. “When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.”

Allen goes up against his biggest competition in the MVP race on Sunday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s also playing outstanding this season. While the Ravens crushed the Bills 35-10 at M&T Stadium in Week 4, Allen said the team grew exponentially since that loss.

“Going back and watching it obviously wasn’t our best effort,” he told reporters. “Felt like we didn’t play our best football. But they got a really good team too. They’re playing this week for a reason… They got a lot of studs over there, led by Lamar, obviously, and it’s a tough team to play regardless.”

Emily Bicks covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Bills, Seahawks and Chiefs. She's contributed to Heavy since 2019 and has interviewed some of the biggest stars in sports, including Jerry Rice, Shaquille O'Neal and Stefon Diggs. More about Emily Bicks

Read More
, ,

Buffalo Bills Players

Josh Allen's headshot J. Allen
Alec Anderson's headshot A. Anderson
Joe Andreessen's headshot J. Andreessen
Tyler Bass's headshot T. Bass
Christian Benford's headshot C. Benford
Terrel Bernard's headshot T. Bernard
Cole Bishop's headshot C. Bishop
Anthony Brown's headshot A. Brown
Spencer Brown's headshot S. Brown
Shane Buechele's headshot S. Buechele
Jake Camarda's headshot J. Camarda
DeWayne Carter's headshot D. Carter
Will Clapp's headshot W. Clapp
Travis Clayton's headshot T. Clayton
Brandon Codrington's headshot B. Codrington
Keon Coleman's headshot K. Coleman
James Cook's headshot J. Cook
Amari Cooper's headshot A. Cooper
Te'Cory Couch's headshot T. Couch
Zach Davidson's headshot Z. Davidson
Ray Davis's headshot R. Davis
Dion Dawkins's headshot D. Dawkins
Rasul Douglas's headshot R. Douglas
Tommy Doyle's headshot T. Doyle
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
David Edwards's headshot D. Edwards
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
A.J. Epenesa's headshot A. Epenesa
Reid Ferguson's headshot R. Ferguson
Reggie Gilliam's headshot R. Gilliam
Frank Gore's headshot F. Gore
Richard Gouraige's headshot R. Gouraige
Tylan Grable's headshot T. Grable
KJ Hamler's headshot K. Hamler
Damar Hamlin's headshot D. Hamlin
Daequan Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Mack Hollins's headshot M. Hollins
Micah Hyde's headshot M. Hyde
Ja'Marcus Ingram's headshot J. Ingram
Kareem Jackson's headshot K. Jackson
Quinton Jefferson's headshot Q. Jefferson
Ty Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Taron Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Austin Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Kingsley Jonathan's headshot K. Jonathan
DaQuan Jones's headshot D. Jones
Dalton Kincaid's headshot D. Kincaid
Dawson Knox's headshot D. Knox
Cam Lewis's headshot C. Lewis
Zion Logue's headshot Z. Logue
Tyreek Maddox-Williams's headshot T. Maddox-Williams
Sam Martin's headshot S. Martin
Connor McGovern's headshot C. McGovern
Matt Milano's headshot M. Milano
Von Miller's headshot V. Miller
Quintin Morris's headshot Q. Morris
Ed Oliver's headshot E. Oliver
Jordan Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Taylor Rapp's headshot T. Rapp
Armani Rogers's headshot A. Rogers
Greg Rousseau's headshot G. Rousseau
Curtis Samuel's headshot C. Samuel
Khalil Shakir's headshot K. Shakir
Tyrell Shavers's headshot T. Shavers
Dawuane Smoot's headshot D. Smoot
Javon Solomon's headshot J. Solomon
Baylon Spector's headshot B. Spector
Casey Toohill's headshot C. Toohill
O'Cyrus Torrence's headshot O. Torrence
Mitch Trubisky's headshot M. Trubisky
Edefuan Ulofoshio's headshot E. Ulofoshio
Ryan Van Demark's headshot R. Van Demark
Sedrick Van Pran's headshot S. Van Pran-Granger
Jalen Virgil's headshot J. Virgil
Mike White's headshot M. White
Dorian Williams's headshot D. Williams

Comments

Hailee Steinfeld Sends Heartfelt Message Before Bills-Ravens Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x