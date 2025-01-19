Hailee Steinfeld Sends Heartfelt Message Before Bills-Ravens Game

After crushing the Denver Broncos during wild-card weekend, the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC divisional round on Sunday, January 19.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen knows they need a full team effort to defeat the Ravens and will feed off the electric energy emitting from the home crowd at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are 9-0 at home this season and they need to keep the perfect record intact in order to advance next week.

In Orchard Park to help cheer on the Bills, Allen’s fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld.

While the Oscar-nominated actress stayed away from the jumbotron, she proudly rocked a red Bills jacket in Allen’s VIP suite while Buffalo defeated the Broncos 31-7 last weekend. Steinfeld may need to double up on layers for the Ravens-Bills showdown, as it’s projected to be 16 degrees at kickoff.

While the “Pitch Perfect” star is thrilled about Allen’s success, Steinfeld admitted feeling “emotional” in the latest issue of her newsletter, Beau Society.

After asking for prayers amid the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, which blazed close to her home in Encino, the 28-year-old, like all her fellow Los Angelenos, is still reeling from the natural disaster.

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Offered Personal Advice Amid ‘Chaotic’ Circumstances

Steinfeld, who’s racked up over 50,000 subscribers since launching Beau Society, knew she wasn’t the only one struggling amid the fires in her hometown. She wrote, “We all have our little grounding practices and while I’m not an expert, I’ve been using a few small reminders to center myself this week. Maybe mine will help you the same way yours help me.

“When life feels chaotic or out of control, I remember our sweet little BEAU acronym: Breathe, Embrace, Accept, Uplift. Priority number one: Take a deep breath. It’s so simple but works wonders. From there, I can move into embracing (someone I love), accepting (the current situation), and uplifting (myself and others). When so much is out of my control, I can control my breath and perspective.”

Steinfeld added, “Do for one person what you wish you could do for everyone. It might not seem like a lot, but sending a small donation with a message of love and support to a family that lost their home in the fires goes a long way.” She included links to help displaced families in need and other relief efforts.

Bills QB Josh Allen Credited Hailee Steinfeld For His MVP-Level Performance This Season

Allen is playing the best football of his seven-year NFL career. The MVP candidate kept the momentum going in the postseason, completing 20-for-26 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns against Denver with zero interceptions for a 135.4 QB rating. He also registered eight carries for 46 yards.

The 28-year-old didn’t hesitate to credit his soon-to-be wife for his incredible success this season. “She’s been a huge part. The morale, the support,” he told the Associated Press after his record-breaking performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 15. “When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.”

Allen goes up against his biggest competition in the MVP race on Sunday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s also playing outstanding this season. While the Ravens crushed the Bills 35-10 at M&T Stadium in Week 4, Allen said the team grew exponentially since that loss.

“Going back and watching it obviously wasn’t our best effort,” he told reporters. “Felt like we didn’t play our best football. But they got a really good team too. They’re playing this week for a reason… They got a lot of studs over there, led by Lamar, obviously, and it’s a tough team to play regardless.”