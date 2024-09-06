Hailee Steinfeld Sends Romantic Message to Bills QB Josh Allen

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen prepares for the 2024 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, made sure he felt the love.

After keeping their relationship away from the spotlight for over a year, Allen surprised fans by going Instagram official with Steinfeld just before training camp started. Now, the Oscar-nominated actress is reciprocating the public affection.

Steinfeld, who debuted her newsletter, Beau Society, last month, gave the 28-year-old quarterback a special shout-out in issue No. 5. The “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star opened up about her six-day trip to Paris, France, and special connection to the City of Light.

She wrote, “What makes Paris Paris is its specificity. I think about my most recent trip often. I was in the City of Love with my love (highly recommend).” Steinfeld included a GIF of the couple posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Hailee Steinfeld and her boyfriend Josh Allen in Paris pic.twitter.com/FYZv6V2MFe — Hailee Steinfeld Source (@SteinfeldSource) September 6, 2024

Allen previously shared photos with Steinfeld from Paris on July 23. He captioned the post, “Onward.”

Back in March, the couple traveled to Paris for Fashion Week. Allen initially faced backlash for rushing ahead of Steinfeld while getting out of the car after an event. However, Allen later hilariously revealed that he needed to bolt from the paparazzi after he split his pants at dinner. He posted photo evidence of his ripped pants in the last slide of his Instagram post.

Fans Hope to See Hailee Steinfeld at the Bills’ Home Opener in Week 1



While Steinfeld attended nearly every game last season, both home and away, she stayed away from the jumbotron. However, with Allen and Steinfeld becoming more open about their relationship, fans may catch a glimpse of her at Highmark Stadium in Week 1.

Allen and the Bills enter the 2024 NFL season with a clean slate, but the same goal, to bring home Buffalo’s first Lombardi Trophy. However, Allen always takes things one game at a time, and right now, his focus is on the Cardinals.

“They fly around. They are a high-intensity pedal to the metal type of defense,” Allen told reporters on September 4. “They don’t take plays off. They play extremely hard… Obviously Budda Baker back there. Some of the plays he’s able to make it’s pretty unbelievable to watch the way he’s able to get in and out of his cuts and break on the football. We’ve got to be aware of wherever he’s at.”

The Bills face off against the Cardinals on Sunday, September 8, at 1 p.m. ET.

Bills QB Josh Allen Spoke About His ‘Love’ for Hailee Steinfeld

During an August 1 appearance on “Up & Adams,” host Kay Adams asked Allen about finally hard-launching his romance on social media. The Wyoming alum kept his answer brief. “We love love,” Allen said with a huge smile.

She asked Allen if he’d watched any of the three seasons of “Dickinson,” the former Apple TV series starring Steinfeld. “I’ve seen a few episodes,” he answered, noting it’s on his list to watch more.

In another segment, Adams asked Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid about Allen’s relationship. “I think everyone’s kind of known about it. Hailee’s awesome,” Kincaid said. “It’s the No. 1 rule. When you love someone, tell ’em.”