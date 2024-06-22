Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld Debuts Drastic New Look

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Since they started dating over a year ago, Allen and Steinfeld rarely post on Instagram. However, the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star posted on the social media app for the first time in nearly three months on Saturday, June 22.

Her fans’ jaws dropped after seeing that Steinfeld chopped off her signature long locks.

Steinfeld sent a strong message to her 20.6 million followers while debuting the new look. She wrote, “hi my loves!!! it’s been a minute. life is so great. i’ll fill you in on all the BS details soon…”

Fans loved Steinfeld’s new hairdo. One person commented, “oh yes girl, the bob is eating.” Another fan added, “girl disappeared came back with a whole hair change.” One woman asked, “the hair change?? explain rn hailee.”

Steinfeld’s post comes one day after the couple was spotted at former Bills quarterback Kyle Allen’s wedding in Cabo. Kyle Allen, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, tied the knot with Summer (Juraszek) Allen, whom Steinfeld got to know while attending nearly every Bills game last season.

Steinfeld posed for photos with Juraszek at Highmark Stadium during the Bills 27-20 win over the New England Patriots on New Year’s Eve. As for Allen, he was best friends with Kyle Allen for years.

During the Bills’ playoff defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs, Steinfeld watched the showdown with her parents, Allen’s family, Paige Buechele, wife of third-string quarterback, Shane Buechele, and Summer Allen.

Bills Star Josh Allen Skipped the Oscars to Attend Kyle Allen’s Bachelor Party



While fans hoped to see Allen and Steinfeld make their red carpet debut at the Oscars, the Madden ’24 cover star attended Kyle Allen‘s bachelor party that week.

During an appearance on Kyle Allen’s “The QB Room” podcast, the Bills star revealed how he almost ruined his best buddy’s entire big weekend. Allen, who’s never shy about admitting how competitive he is, not matter the sport, ended up tying Kyle Allen for first place during the group’s golf trip.

“I don’t mean to throw him under the table,” Allen said, “but Kyle looked at me afterward… and goes, ‘I haven’t been this sad in a while.'”

Later that month, the couple reunited to attend Allen’s sister Nicala Madden’s gender reveal party.

Josh Allen Is Spending As Much Time as Possible With Hailee Steinfeld During the Offseason



When Allen’s presence isn’t required at organized team activities or mandatory minicamp, he’s spending time with Steinfeld, wherever she may be.

The couple traveled to Paris, France for Fashion Week in March. The 28-year-old quarterback initially faced backlash for rushing ahead of Steinfeld while getting out of the car. However, Allen later hilariously revealed that he bolted from the paparazzi because he split his pants at dinner.

In April, the Bills star traveled to New Orleans to visit Steinfeld as she films her latest movie, Ryan Coogler’s mysterious supernatural thriller.