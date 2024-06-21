Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld & Ex-Girlfriend Attend Kyle Allen’s Wedding

The Buffalo Bills franchise star Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, are still going strong. The couple traveled to Mexico to see former Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen marry fiancée Summer Juraszek on June 21.

Also in attendance at the Cabo nuptials was Allen’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams, who’s best friends with Juraszek. While Allen and Williams broke up last April, the latter remained tight with the girlfriends and wives of several former and current Bills players.

As for Allen and Steinfeld, they haven’t made a public appearance together in quite some time. So, fans were thrilled to see the Oscar-nominated actress and the Bills star dancing at Kyle Allen’s pre-wedding festivities.

hailee steinfeld at a wedding party recently pic.twitter.com/QbTWEc3EAo — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) June 21, 2024

hailee steinfeld and boyfriend josh allen dancing at a party recently pic.twitter.com/zETnmcLMXg — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) June 21, 2024

Williams shared several posts on her Instagram Stories from the big weekend at the Chilean Bay Resort & Residences. She also attended Juraszek’s bachelorette party earlier this month.

A lot of Allen and Williams’ mutual friends were in attendance including Christian Kirk and his wife, Ozzy Kirk, along with Jarrett Stidhman and his wife, Kennedy Stidham.

As for Allen, he was best friends with Kyle Allen long before he landed in Buffalo last year. While Kyle Allen moved on to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, the two remain tight. The Bills quarterback attended his buddy’s bachelor party in March.

Williams and Allen also both attended the Kirks’ elaborate wedding in Scottsdale, Arizona in April.

Bills QB Josh Allen was Last Seen With Hailee Steinfeld in New Orleans

While numerous Bills players attended Luke Combs’ concert at Highmark Stadium on April 20, Allen was noticeably absent. However, after Steinfeld attended nearly every Bills game last season, Allen spent the weekend supporting his girlfriend.

A fan-submitted photo to DeuxMoi showed Allen visiting Steinfeld in New Orleans, where she’s shooting her latest film, per The Hollywood Reporter. Steinfeld was cast in writer and director Ryan Coogler’s mysterious supernatural thriller that stars Michael B. Jordan.

“What is known has yet to be confirmed by either the studio (Warner Bros. Pictures) or Coogler,” THR reported. “Insiders say the feature is set in the Jim Crow-era South and possibly involves both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions. Jordan may even be playing dual roles — as twin brothers… and Steinfeld’s part is all sealed up in a coffin.”

hailee steinfeld and josh allen in paris yesterday pic.twitter.com/7WdUAiEDMs — archive steinfeld (@archiveshailee) March 6, 2024

Allen is spending as much as possible with the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star during the offseason. The couple traveled to Paris, France for Fashion Week last month. The 28-year-old quarterback initially faced backlash for rushing ahead of Steinfeld while getting out of the car. However, Allen later hilariously revealed that he bolted from the paparazzi because he split his pants at dinner.

Brittany Williams Spoke About Her ‘Difficult’ Breakup With Josh Allen For the First Time

During an appearance on the “Martinis & Bikinis” podcast in late February, Williams opened up about her breakup with Allen for the first time.

The Fresno, California native spoke about moving to New York City and her dating life post living with the Madden ’24 cover star.

“I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years,” Williams said. “I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again. But here I am, I am very happy now. The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy but it’s so much fun. It was so entertaining.”

While she greatly enjoyed her “Sex and the City” phase, “I think after a while you’re like dating isn’t always fun and games. It’s hard but it’s beautiful because it makes you realize everything you want and makes you not settle for anything more than that.”

“I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve learned what I like and what I don’t like and I’m not going to entertain anything other than someone that I think is actually meant for me or whatever it is.”