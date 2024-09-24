Cowboys Could Pursue ‘Rampaging’ RB After Jaguars’ Abysmal Start

The Dallas Cowboys need more explosiveness at running back, and a Jacksonville Jaguars RB could be the answer. Jacksonville and RB Travis Etienne have fallen to 0-3 after a 47-10 decimation at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, and the timing could work well for the Cowboys.

Dallas is averaging a meager 3.6 yards per rush attempt, with Rico Dowdle going for 3.8 yards per carry and Ezekiel Elliott averaging just 3.3 yards per rush. There were concerns coming into the season about the group, and it’s hard to say the first three games haven’t validated those worries.

That’s where Etienne comes in. The Jaguars have had an even worse start to a year with big expectations, and a fire sale isn’t out of the realm of possibility if Jacksonville decides to clean house. Etienne is under contract through the 2025 season, but his salary bumps up from $2.42 million to $6.14 million that year.

In terms of a trade, Etienne wouldn’t be a cheap option but he would be a proven one. He finished 8th in Offensive Player of the Year voting in 2023 and has had a solid start to the 2o24 season. While a longshot, the Cowboys should absolutely consider Etienne if the Jaguars start clearing out.

Etienne Becomes Rising Star in NFL

When Etienne was entering the NFL in the 2021 NFL draft, he looked like a complete package. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described the former Clemson Tiger during that year’s draft build-up.

“Rampaging, loose-hipped runner who wins with force and speed. Etienne’s scheme will create favorable boxes for him to run into at times, but his contact balance and overall will to avoid being tackled has earned plenty of tough yardage,” Zierlein wrote.

However, Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury in the 2021 preseason and missed his rookie year entirely. While an injury like that is concerning, Pro Football Reference shows how Etienne bounced back in a major way.

The 25-year-old ran for 1125 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2022, while also chipping in 316 receiving yards. He then outdid himself in 2023 with 1484 total yards and 12 total touchdowns in 2023.

The Cowboys lack a RB with elite horizontal movement, and that’s one of Etienne’s specialties.

Cowboys Owner Claims Team Couldn’t Afford Derrick Henry

During the 2024 offseason, Dallas and current Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry were frequently linked as free agency partners. But no move ever materialized despite Henry owning a home in Dallas and the constant chatter.

Recently, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke on why Henry didn’t sign with Dallas. Essentially, Jones believes it wasn’t something they could fit in the budget.

“Why can’t you buy a mansion when you live in a different type of house? We couldn’t afford it. You can’t make that all fit. Simple as that,” Jones said according to reporter Joe Hoyt.

Whether that was actually the case or not, Jones and Dallas saw firsthand what Henry can do in his ninth NFL season. In the Cowboys’ 28-25 Week 3 loss to Baltimore, Henry ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns. The former Alabama star currently leads the NFL with 4 rushing touchdowns this season.