Cowboys Urged to Land Former $48 Million Star Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have problems at running back, but the team may not be able to find a realistic solution until the offseason. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder floated Minnesota Vikings star running back Aaron Jones as a potential fit for Dallas in 2025 NFL free agency. If the Cowboys added Jones, the former Pro Bowler would likely emerge as the team’s new starting running back with Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle both hitting free agency.

“Ezekiel Elliott’s and Rico Dowdle’s contracts are set to expire at the end of the season, leaving Dallas with a need for running backs,” Holder wrote on September 23, 2024, story titled, “NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses Before Week 4.” “Even if one of them gets retained, the offense could still use a dynamic option out of the backfield seeing as Deuce Vaughn hasn’t gotten much playing time.

“Jones could be that option seeing as he has roughly 280 catches for about 2,100 receiving yards in his career. While the 29-year-old, who turns 30 in December, won’t have a long tenure with the club, that will also help keep his price tag down especially if it means playing for a potential Super Bowl contender.”

Star Running Back Aaron Jones Is Already Making an Impact on the Vikings

“This is probably some of the most fun I’ve had in my career.” My @nflnetwork 1-on-1 with #Vikings RB Aaron Jones, who had a big game in today’s rout of the #Texans — and now faces his old team next week at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/dvvkP3boXd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2024

Through the first three games of this season, Jones is already off to a hot start with his new team. Jones has 325 total yards and 2 touchdowns with Minnesota through Week 3.

The playmaker signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Vikings this offseason. Jones was previously on a four-year, $48 million contract with the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys Have Rushed for the 3rd Fewest Rushing Yards in the NFL

Through this same stretch, the Cowboys have the third-worst rushing attack in the NFL. Dallas is averaging just 73.7 rushing yards, the third fewest of any NFL team through the first three weeks.

Dowdle and Elliott have both underwhelmed with their opportunities to start the season. The Cowboys could turn to Dalvin Cook who has started the season on the team’s practice squad and has yet to take a snap for Dallas.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Continues to Ignore the Team’s Issues at Running Back

Jerry Jones said the Cowboys having questions at running back is a media conspiracy and made up narrative….wow https://t.co/CbU72b8E4j — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 20, 2024

Despite the lack of production, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not appear concerned about the position. Heading into the team’s Week 3 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens, Jones emphasized that the team was pleased with the state of the roster at the position.

Dallas went on to rush for just 51 yards against Baltimore. It is worth noting that the Cowboys played from behind for most of the game, making the passing game a preferable option as Dallas attempted to get back in the game.

“But right now, we were pleased,” Jones said of the running backs during a September 17, interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ.” “We could have had some better protection in general with our running backs. That’s a strong suit, of course, for Zeke, but Dak [Prescott] got pretty hurried there on a few occasions.

“So, right now, across the board, Rico did real well I thought in the game the other day. And so, I don’t necessarily see a change that would involve Cook this week.”

As a reminder, the Cowboys did not address the running back position in the draft after Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Dallas only signed veteran Royce Freeman this offseason, who did not make the final roster.