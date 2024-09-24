Cowboys Predicted to Add ‘Silky-Smooth’ Playmaker to Replace Veteran

The Cowboys 2024 season has not quite been what was hoped, and that’s true on just about every level. But what is especially troubling through three weeks of the season is that the wide receivers—which should have at least been a strength at the top of the roster—have been such an utter disaster.

It’s no surprise, really, to see the running backs have trouble for the Cowboys in the early going, considering how little attention (and spending) was given to that group this offseason. It’s no surprise, either, to see the defense get lambasted in back-to-back weeks, especially in the running game, when there was not much investment there to fix 2023’s glaring holes.

But receivers? Weren’t the Cowboys supposed to have at least one Top 5 receiver, and some respectable spare parts around him?

Sure, but that’s not how things have panned out. Despite having given CeeDee Lamb a four-year contract worth $136 million, making him the NFL’s second-highest paid player at the position, the Cowboys do not currently have a receiver who ranks in the top half of the 112 receivers graded by Pro Football Focus each week.

And that’s something that the Cowboys, even if Lamb gets his act together over the next three-plus months, are expected to address when the 2025 NFL draft comes around. In its latest mock draft, CBS Sports projects that they’ll do so in a big way—with Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka.

Emeka Egbuka Has Improved as Season Has Gone On

After a slow start, Egbuka has picked up as the season has gone on for the 3-0 Buckeyes, logging four catches for 51 yards against Akron in the opener, followed by 98 yards against Western Michigan. He had his best game of the season last week against Marshall, with five catches, 117 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

As CBS writes in its round-robin draft, “Even after signing CeeDee Lamb to a massive extension, they still have a ton of issues at the wide receiver position. Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka could help Dak Prescott in a big way.”

Egbuka is the No. 4 rated wide receiver at Pro Football Focus, and the No. 25 prospect overall. He is coming back from a procedure known as “tightrope surgery” on his left ankle, so he will need to show he hasn’t lost his burst against better competition.

As Bleacher Report wrote of Egbuka in a scouting report for the 2024 draft, “Emeka Egbuka is a silky smooth operator out of the slot. He’s the kind of player who can be the glue for a passing offense.

“Egbuka is a good-not-great athlete, but he makes the most of his attributes. Although his long speed is average, Egbuka can often still win on vertical routes because of his first 10 yards.”

Cowboys Receivers Are Subpar, Across the Board

As things stand with the Cowboys, getting the receivers going is part of what has proven to be tough early-season puzzle for the offense. Lamb missed all of training camp and the bulk of the preseason, and is currently the 67th-rated receiver in the NFL in PFF’s grades, with a mark of 61.4

Jalen Tolbert rates a 61.6 grade, which is 66th. Veteran No. 2 receiver Brandin Cooks is at 55.8, which is 81st overall. The top receiver of the group is Jalen Brooks, who has played only 54 snaps and has a rating of 63.7, which is 57th in the NFL.

Of course, Lamb should improve. Over the course of the season, perhaps the others will, too, though Cooks is a free agent after the season. The expectation is that drafting a player like Egbuka would be a step toward filling the No. 2 role behind Lamb and replacing Cooks.

The Cowboys will be out to improve their receiver group both in the short-term and in the long term. Maybe Egbuka—or another Class of 2025 receiver—will be an answer.