Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Comes Clean on Heated CeeDee Lamb Exchange

NFL players can get heated on the field during games, especially if those games aren’t going their way. During the Dallas Cowboys game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 22, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was caught on camera having a heated exchange with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Prescott, of course, was asked about it in the postgame press conference, and he came clean about that moment and what was going through his mind at the time.

‘I’m Just Into Making Sure That He Doesn’t Get Down on Himself’

During the Ravens game, cameras caught Lamb expressing some angst and yelling at Prescott on the side of the field. Prescott is the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, and Lamb is the second-highest-paid wide receiver, so both have high expectations on their shoulders. When asked about the moment, Prescott took the high road.

“Reading body language, I’m not really into it,” Prescott said in the postgame press conference. “I’m just into making sure that he doesn’t get down on himself. The body language, whether it’s good or it’s bad, it’s irrelevant. It’s where his mind is. And so, he’s going to be disappointed. When you’re passionate and when you expect a lot from yourself, you’re going to be that way. So for me, it’s about just letting him know, ‘Hey, next play, wipe it clean.’ Who cares what happens when you have an opportunity to fix it this next play or make a better play.”

He added, “If you’re sitting in that, dwelling on that, your mind’s not in the right place to move forward. It’s about always talking, not only him, but the other guys of don’t dwell. You don’t have time to dwell.”

Dak Prescott’s Expectation is to ‘Play My Absolute Best’

When asked what Prescott thinks the Cowboys’ offense needs to do to be more productive, he put the pressure on himself.

“To play my absolute best. Period,” he said. “That’s the expectations of myself. It’s the standard I hold. I’m a look-in-the-mirror type guy. I’m going back and watching the film with, where could I have done better? Where could I have helped? Could I have moved in the pocket this way, that way? Not over-analyzing, I can say, but understanding what I can control. Taking accountability and communicating that with the other guys and making sure that they’re not taking too much and over-analyzing themselves. And throwing and completing the ball. As simple as that.”

In the same press conference, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked how difficult it would be to try to turn the team’s back-to-back losses around going into their road game against the New York Giants on Thursday, September 26.

“I mean, that’s just the schedule. It’s part of the NFL,” he said. “It’s the beauty of competition. There’s nothing like Sundays, like game day. So, we know what the schedule is. We have a plan. We’ll be in tomorrow, do what we need to do. Get them lined up and get ready to go Thursday night.”