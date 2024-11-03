Broncos’ Former 3rd-Round Draft Pick at ‘Center of Trade Calls’: Report

The Denver Broncos have navigated multiple injuries through the first eight weeks of the 2024 season and are one of the more difficult teams to gauge at the trade deadline.

One of those injuries was to edge rusher Baron Browning.

Browning opened the season as the starter opposite Jonathon Cooper. The former started nine of his 10 games played in 2023. He had logged 26 starts in 38 career games played entering the 2024 season.

A foot injury sent him to injured reserve after Week 2 and he returned to a reserve role behind Nik Bonitto, leaving Browning’s future in question amid rumored trade interest.

“Broncos edge rusher Baron Browning is another player who has been at the center of trade calls, as the young pass rusher has played in just four games this season,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on November 2. “But teams see the upside despite the injury concerns and have been inquiring on him. It’s unclear if Denver would be willing to trade him, but that hasn’t stopped teams from calling.”

Browning, 25, has 6 combined tackles on the season. He has 5 assisted tackles and 1 tackle for loss. For his career, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher has 113 combined tackles (66 solo), 9.5 sacks, 6 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception.

In addition to Cooper on one side, and Bonitto having another strong season, the Broncos also selected promising rookie Jonah Elliss in the 2024 draft.

Bonitto leads the team with 6.0 sacks followed by Cooper with 5.5 sacks. Elliss has 2.0 sacks.

Baron Browning Reacts to Trade Rumors

Rapoport has mentioned Browning in connection to a potential trade before. And Browning has tried to brush aside the speculation.

“A converted off-the-ball LB who had 4.5 sacks last year, Browning’s playing time has dwindled in Denver and he’s in a contract year,” Rapoport and Tom Pelissero wrote on October 26. “He could be available. Denver has depth at the position.”

The Broncos drafted Browning with the No. 103 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Browning is in the final year of a $4.7 million contract. He has also made his desire to remain with the organization clear.

“I can only control what I can control,’’ Browning said, per 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on October 27. “I can’t control what happens in the future, I have to stay in the moment. I do what I can to help this team win games. I would like to stay here. I don’t want to leave but some things are out of my control.”

Fortunately for Browning, the Broncos are not expected to be big players at the trade deadline.

Broncos Expected to Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported her expectations for the Broncos’ trade deadline activities amid the interest in their players.

“This isn’t breaking any news, but it makes sense: The Denver Broncos love what they are building with their young players, especially after their best offensive performance of the season last week [versus the Carolina Panthers],” Russini wrote on November 2. “I don’t expect the Broncos to be buyers or sellers.”

Moreover, Rusinni’s report fits with Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s sentiments.

“We’ll get teasers. A team a couple weeks ago [called and said], ‘Hey.’ Not even, and then you don’t [take it any further]. When there’s a call that is somewhat substantial, it’s still like the beginning process. ‘Hey, this is what we might [do],’” Payton told reporters on October 25.

“[Broncos general manager George Paton] and I will talk about it each day. But we’re focused on this right now. I understand [the question]. I understand it. And yet, it’s pretty normal. It’s – look, …there’s a group of teams shopping a certain list of players. And some teams are easier to do a deal with, maybe, than others. But right now, I like where we’re at with this group.”