Broncos Predicted to Swing Trade With Floundering Team Before Deadline

The Denver Broncos’ 33-10 romp over the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 was not enough to quell calls for a trade to boost the offense. It did not change perceptions about starting tailback Javonte Williams, who had 88 yards on 14 carries.

For some, it even bolstered the idea of the Broncos and Saints making a trade before the deadline.

And Saints running back Alvin Kamara is once again a suggested target for the Broncos.

“Cheers for Javonte Williams — and look for a Broncos-Saints trade at deadline,” the Denver Gazette sports editor and columnist Paul Klee wrote for the lede in an article published on October 17.

Kamara has actively shut down rumors that he is seeking a trade out of New Orleans, his only NFL home since entering the league in 2017.

I ain request a trade.. so that’s a lie. I’m in an orange robe on the way to Knoxville.. #WhoDat — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) October 19, 2024

The Saints, though, have lost five straight games and face an uncertain future at quarterback.

Derek Carr missed the Broncos game with an oblique and second-year man Jake Haener replaced fill-in starter Spencer Rattler in the contest due to a hip injury. The Saints have a pair of road dates against the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers before the trade deadline.

“The Saints might soon have to think about using current assets to enhance the team’s future,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on October 18. “The biggest name, and the most obvious candidate for a trade, is running back Alvin Kamara. His contract carries a $25 million compensation package for 2025. He’ll be released after the season without a revised deal. If that happens, the Saints will get no compensation.

“Why not trade him instead?”

Kamara is in Year 4 of a five-year, $75 million contract. The Saints would incur a $17 million dead cap hit by trading Kamara during the season.

The Broncos have $3.9 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. They must clear another $2.7 million to fit Kamara’s remaining $6.6 million salary. He has no guaranteed money on his deal in 2025, setting the stage for a potential new team to extend him or part ways at no further cost.

Kamara will still count $29 million against the Saints books in 2025 and $6 million in 2026.

That is due to void years on the back end of his contract and is an incentive for the Saints to work toward extending him rather than trading him before the 2024 deadline or cutting him in 2025.

Broncos Floated as Trade Destination for Saints’ Alvin Kamara

“Look for the Saints to be sellers at the trade deadline,” Klee wrote. “And you know who loves ex-Saints? The man of the night, Sean Payton.”

Broncos general manager George Paton has obliged, with 22 former Saints on the roster.

“Every #Saints fan I talked to brought idea of Payton trying to bring Kamara to #Broncos,” The Denver Post’s Troy Renck posted on X on October 18. “Not sure if realistic. But offense could use playmakers.”

“Yes, the #Broncos should absolutely trade for Alvin Kamara, period,” Predominantly Orange’s Lou Scataglia posted on X on October 18. “Discussion over.”

The Broncos held Kamara in check. The five-time Pro Bowler had 24 yards on 13 touches.

However, that may have only helped their cause. They can make a trade work. During the October 18 episode of “Pro Football Talk Live,” Florio named the Broncos among a list of teams for whom a “case can be made” that Kamara should be of interest.

Calls for Alvin Kamara Trade Continue in Javonte Williams’ Contract Year

“Javonte Williams … continues to run like his paycheck depends on it,” Klee wrote. “One of the nicest dudes in the Broncos locker room, who worked his tail off to overcome a blown-out knee, “Pookie” had 88 rushing yards. That’s his most in a game since Dec. 5, 2021. A free agent after this season, Williams likely has 10 games left in his Broncos career. Here’s hoping he runs wild.”

Williams called it a “collective effort,” per The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson.

He scored multiple rushing scores in a game for the first time in his career versus NO. He has also posted his three best games in the past four weeks coming out of that contest.

Williams noted the challenges the Broncos can present defenses because of how many backs they can trot out. He named backups Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin. But the Broncos also have Tyler Badie, who is on injured reserve with a back injury.

They re-signed rookie undrafted free agent Blake Watson to the practice squad too.

A trade for Kamara and the moving parts it would involve could make sticking with their in-house options more appealing to the 4-3 Broncos.