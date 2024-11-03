Insider Sheds Light on Broncos’ Trade Deadline Plans: ‘Makes Sense’

The Denver Broncos have until 4 pm ET on November 5 before the trade deadline hits, restricting intrasquad transactions until the offseason.

The Broncos have been a surprise of the 2024 season at 5-3. To this point, however, most of the chatter around the Browns has been about potential interest in their players rather than anything about whom they might target. And there might be a good reason for that.

“This isn’t breaking any news, but it makes sense: The Denver Broncos love what they are building with their young players, especially after their best offensive performance of the season last week [versus the Carolina Panthers],” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini wrote on November 2. “I don’t expect the Broncos to be buyers or sellers.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton danced around questions about the trade deadline.

“We’ll get teasers. A team a couple weeks ago [called and said], ‘Hey.’ Not even, and then you don’t [take it any further]. When there’s a call that is somewhat substantial, it’s still like the beginning process. ‘Hey, this is what we might [do],’” Payton told reporters on October 25.

“Then we’re two weeks away. And [Broncos general manager George Paton] and I will talk about it each day. But we’re focused on this right now. I understand [the question]. I understand it. And yet, it’s pretty normal. It’s – look, …there’s a group of teams shopping a certain list of players. And some teams are easier to do a deal with, maybe, than others. But right now, I like where we’re at with this group.”

Broncos Players Expected to Draw Interest at Trade Deadline

Payton’s comments seem to align with the sentiments that Russini expressed, despite rumors that several Broncos players could be of interest at the trade deadline.

“Two … former San Francisco players, defensive tackles DeForest Buckner (Colts) and D.J. Jones (Broncos), have been discussed internally by team decision-makers but I don’t get the sense Indy or Denver are open to moving either player,” Russini wrote in a batch of intel published on October 25.

The Broncos might not make a trade. But they can still entertain calls on the chance another team makes them an offer they cannot refuse. That is the expectation ahead of the deadline, especially with backup QBs Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson both free agents after the season.

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold reported the Broncos would listen to “any and all offers.”

“Stidham … has been QB2 on game days this season,” Legwold wrote on October 23. “But the Broncos are still intrigued by Wilson’s physical skills and arm strength, both of which he displayed often in camp practices and preseason games. One of those passers could be moved. Given their ultra tight salary cap this year and next …, the Broncos need draft capital and would listen to any and all offers.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler offered an even lengthier list, calling the Broncos a “sneaky” candidate to make a trade and naming pass-catching running back as a potential target.

“Pass rusher Baron Browning, corner Damarri Mathis and quarterback Zach Wilson are among depth players that teams consider potential trade candidates,” Fowler wrote on October 30. “Tight end Greg Dulcich has been a healthy scratch throughout October, so teams that need a vertical threat up the middle could be calling. In the past, the Broncos have received calls on Courtland Sutton and have always rebuffed offers. But it has been a very aggressive receiver market this fall, so you never know.”

Broncos Urged to Avoid Making Move at Deadline

There has been strong support for the Broncos to make a move at the trade deadline. But some have argued against making a move too, be it at quarterback or any significant move that would require giving up someone or something of value.

“With the 4-3 Broncos very much in AFC wild-card contention entering their game Sunday against woeful Carolina, they should not trade one of their starting-caliber, backup quarterbacks to an AFC team,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on October 23. “Especially not the Browns, whom the Broncos play in six weeks.”

The Browns turned to Jameis Winston after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury. They beat the Baltimore Ravens, the Broncos’ Week 9 opponent, in Week 8.

But Klis’ point is a poignant one and applies to the rest of the roster.

Stay the course, Sean Payton and George Paton. Please stay the course,” The Denver Gazette’s Chris Schmaedeke wrote on November 1. “The Broncos are building towards something much bigger than this season. There is no need to mortgage future draft picks to secure the No. 7 seed and a trip to Houston where the Broncos would be big underdogs to the Texans.

Schmaedeke points to the contributions of young players like Bo Nix and Troy Franklin, who has taken strides in recent weeks amid Josh Reynolds’ finger injury. He also notes the play of several young Broncos defenders like Riley Moss.

But Schmaedeke also believes the Broncos should refrain from breaking up the current group.

“Keep this team together. Don’t trade Courtland Sutton. He is creating a connection with Nix. Don’t break that up now,” Schmaedeke wrote. “Band-Aids are not needed in Denver. This is a long-term project that is a bit ahead of schedule. Let’s see where this team goes before making any drastic changes.”