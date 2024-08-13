Former Broncos QB Signs With AFC Powerhouse in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos QB battle will continue into their August 18 tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Broncos head coach Sean Payton has already said that Bo Nix will start that game and Jarrett Stidham will see more reps than he did versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Payton’s efforts to narrow the starting quarterback competition to Nix and Stidham has left Zach Wilson on the outside looking in for now.

But Payton cut the competition from four to three releasing Ben DiNucci in May.

Dinucci, 27, landed a workout with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who also roster former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, per 9News’ Mike Klis on July 24. Nothing came of that workout, but DiNucci has found a new home with another formidable AFC opponent: the Buffalo Bills.

“Congratulations to client @B_DiNucci6 signing with the @BuffaloBills #GoBills,” JL Sports, DiNucci’s agency, posted on X on August 12.

DiNucci’s last and only meaningful snaps in the NFL came in 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys.

He completed 53.5% of his passes for 219 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions while absorbing seven sacks in three games with one start. The Cowboys lost DiNucci’s start, with the QB throwing for 180 yards on 52.5% completion.

DiNucci spent the 2021 season with the Cowboys, who released him in August 2022. He signed with the Broncos in May 2023.

DiNucci also played for the Seattle Dragons of the XFL in 2023.

Ex-Broncos QB Ben DiNucci Joins AFC Juggernaut Bills

DiNucci goes from the Broncos – who have not made the playoffs since the 2015 season – and free agency to a team in the Bills who have made the postseason for five straight seasons and six of the last seven campaigns.

The Bills have the second-most regular season wins since the 2019 season. They only trail the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won three Super Bowls in that span.

DiNucci will replace injured former Chiefs undrafted free agent Shane Buechele.

“Shane Buechele has a neck injury that is expected to be long term,” WKBW’s Matthew Bové reported on X on August 12. “Sean McDermott said he and Brandon Beane are in conversations about their plan moving forward with QB.”

Buechele first entered the league with the Chiefs as a UDFA in 2021. The Chiefs released him in August 2023 and he joined the Bills practice squad shortly after.

How long DiNucci sticks in Buffalo likely depends on Buechele’s recovery.

Ben DiNucci Tips Cap to Dak Prescott

While DiNucci spent the 2023 season as Wilson’s teammate, he pointed to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as his “best teammate” during an impromptu AMA session.

DiNucci also steered clear of pointing the finger at Prescott when asked who was the biggest hindrance to the organization between the QB and the team’s front office, helmed by outspoken owner Jerry Jones.

“People don’t realize how hard it is to win in the NFL,” DiNucci posted in response to the question on July 28. “Grass isn’t always greener.”

The Broncos have Nix and are likely all-in on him as their QB of the future when the time comes.

However, they were also a team linked to Prescott as a potential free agency landing spot in 2025. Prescott is in the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract. The Broncos are carrying $53 million in dead cap space in 2024 and $32 million in 2025 from cutting Wilson, per Over the Cap.

Doling out a large contract for Prescott, 31, might have been a lofty proposition. Spotrac projects them to have $$31.3 million in cap space in 2025 before cost-cutting measures.