Versatile Broncos Rookie Named Among ‘Early Breakout Candidates’

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has touted the talent level of the team’s rookie class. His affinity for it shows in the nine rookies on the 53-man roster. It also shows in naming Bo Nix, the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 draft, the starting quarterback.

But it is another rookie whom Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes could be an “early breakout candidate.”

Instead, fifth-round cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine is Holder’s pick.

“Part of the versatility that the former Tiger displayed in college is the ability to cover out on the boundary and over the slot. That will be crucial this season as he could have a role off the bench for the Denver Broncos,” Holder wrote on August 28.

“While the Broncos seemingly have their starting cornerbacks in place with Patrick Surtain II, Ja’Quan McMillan and Riley Moss, one injury can often ruin a secondary in the NFL. So, Abrams-Draine’s ability to line up at multiple spots could help the rookie see the field in the fall and, if his preseason performance is any indication, he’ll be ready for action.”

Abrams-Draine allowed two catches for 16 scoreless yards in 10 targets during the preseason, per Pro Football Focus.

His 86.0 coverage grade ranked third among rookie corners and 14th at the position overall.

Kris Abrams-Draine’s 2024 Outlook

Surtain has missed one game in his three-year career, and that was as a rookie in 2021. McMillian appeared in 16 games in 2023, starting three. It was his first season as a staple of the defense. He played in one game as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2022.

The biggest question mark in the group is Moss.

Moss was a third-round pick in the 2023 draft. He battled a core muscle injury that required surgery and led to a late start as a rookie.

Moss allowed one catch for 11 yards on three targets during the 2024 preseason. He played in two games, starting opposite Surtain in the latter’s lone preseason action. Moss was held out of the Broncos’ preseason finale.

That could mean Abrams-Draine must bide his time for an opportunity.

“It might be a while until Abrams-Draine’s number gets called, but don’t be surprised if he steps up and stands out when it does,” Holder wrote

Broncos Boast Deep CB Room

The Broncos kept seven corners on the roster, with six healthy players and the injured Damarri Mathis who does not count against the 53-man count while on injured reserve. Abrams-Draine was listed at the back of the Broncos’ unofficial depth chart with the rest of the rookies.

Veterans Tremon Smith and Levi Wallace remain on the active roster and were both listed ahead of Abrams-Draine in the preseason.

It could take more than just injuries to the top three options for Abrams-Draine to see the field.

Having a rookie as highly touted as Abrams-Draine face uncertain playing time is a testament to the Broncos’ overhaul at the position. Mathis and Fabian Moreau (Minnesota Vikings) split CB2 duties in 2023.

They allowed 990 yards and four touchdowns on 68.6% completion combined, per Pro Football Reference.