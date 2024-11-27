Former 3rd-Round Draft Pick Gets ‘Fresh Start’ After Broncos Exit

The Denver Broncos finalized a decision that was made eight weeks ago in Week 4 when they cut former starting tight end Greg Dulcich ahead of their Week 13 tilt against the Cleveland Browns.

Dulcich had been inactive since then despite finally overcoming the injury issues that plagued him over his first two seasons with the team. Instead, a lack of production ended his tenure.

Dulcich did not have to wait to find a new home, though.

“Former #Broncos TE Greg Dulcich was claimed off waivers by the #Giants, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on November 26. “A fresh start.”

“Source confirmed Broncos TE Greg Dulcich was claimed off waivers by NYGiants. Broncos did think he would have offers elsewhere. Best that he had a fresh start,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted on X.

“Giants were No. 1 in waiver claim order this week so decent chance multiple teams put in a claim on Dulcich.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton was a Giants assistant in 1999 and their offensive coordinator from 2000 through 2002.

Greg Dulcich Reunites With Former Broncos Teammate in Crowded Giants TE Room

Dulcich joins former Broncos teammate and fellow tight end, Chris Manhertz, in what is a deep tight end room in New York. But Manhertz is a blocking tight end.

The Giants’ tight end production this season has not been much greater than the Broncos’.

In Denver, Adam Trautman leads the TE room with 15 targets and 158 yards. However, Trautman is second among the group in receptions behind Dulcich’s replacement, Lucas Krull, who has 96 yards on his 10 grabs this season.

H-back Nate Adkins leads the group with 2 receiving touchdowns, tallying 34 yards on his six receptions. Dulcich has caught five of 12 targets for 28 yards this season.

Giants rookie Theo Johnson has 277 yards and 1 touchdown on 24 catches in 38 targets.

Johnson’s yards, receptions, and targets all lead the Giants’ tight ends. His score ties him with Manhertz, who has caught one of his two targets for 2 yards this season. Including Dulcich, Broncos tight ends outgained Giants tight ends by 6 yards.

Denver’s group also has the 1-touchdown advantage, though both teams could use significantly more production from their respective groups.

Broncos Still Searching for ‘Joker’ TE

The Broncos have lacked a game-changing playmaker at tight end. Payton once touted Dulcich as a candidate to fulfill the “joker” role in the offense, something he noted Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers was.

Denver held Bowers in check, but it was a group effort. To Payton, having such a dynamic presence is invaluable.

“Shoot, you’ve got a number of different matchups,” Payton told reporters on November 24. “Pat [Surtain II] had him. You got to disrupt him at the line if you can. They do such a good job of moving him, it’s hard to say he’s always going to be [in a certain spot on the field]. He’s a true joker tight end and those are – listen, when you have them, there’s nothing better because it involves interior people sometimes, not exterior people.”

The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel profiled Bowers as a fit for the Broncos pre-draft.

“At 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds, Bowers has the kind of mismatch ability Payton covets,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on April 11. “He’s dynamite after the catch.”

Play

Payton said his first exposure to Bowers was by happenstance during a golfing trip. With an opportunity to play Augusta National, Payton spoke to the Touchdown Club of Atlanta.

Bowers’ talent stood out.

“All the joker traits means [is] change of direction, receiving. It can’t be a little. It’s a high-end receiving trait, and he can move. He can be outside, he can run a route tree, maybe, different than most tight ends,” Paytold told media members on November 20.

“You we see that with the player at Detroit [Sam LaPorta]. We’re seeing it obviously with [Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis] Kelce, we see it with [San Francisco 49ers tight end George] Kittle. Man, that’s a weapon. And it becomes a little bit more challenging when they’re at that position than when they’re outside at receiver.”

The Broncos passed on Bowers to select Bo Nix, perhaps believing Dulcich would pan out. They would likely make that choice every time given their respective positions on the field.

However, the tight end position could be a prime target for the Broncos during the offseason.