$12 Million Duo Ripped Amid Broncos’ AFC Wild Card Loss to Bills

The Denver Broncos’ season ended with a 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card. Fans were particularly displeased with Broncos cornerback Riley Moss and safety P.J. Locke.

Both players were targeted often and gave up chunk plays.

Pro Football Focus charged Locke with allowing six receptions for 117 yards and 1 touchdown on seven targets.

PFF tagged Moss once for 15 yards on four targets, per PFF. But he struggled beyond that, getting caught out of position in the run game and on a two-point conversion in the third quarter of the game. Neither player escaped fans’ ire.

“P.J. Locke abused,” the MileHighReport handle posted on X on January 12.

“P.J. Locke just throttled down a little bit at the wrong moment, several seconds into the play,” the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted in reaction to the Bills’ fourth-down touchdown play.

“P.J. Locke has been awful today,” “Dover & Cecil” producer Kevin Kissner posted.

Per Pro Football Reference, Locke allowed 484 yards and 4 touchdowns on 74.1% completion during the regular season. Locke is in Year 1 of a two-year, $7 million contract. The Broncos can cut him to save $4.2 million with $1 million in dead money in the offseason, per Over The Cap.

Riley Moss Gets Burned by Bills, Broncos Fans

“PJ Locke and Riley Moss getting cooked on back to back plays,” Action 5 News producer Melek Robinson posted. “Just poetic.”

Even on the plays that did not work for the Bills, Moss’ play was under the microscope.

“Not sure why Josh Allen didn’t throw at Keon Coleman here?” Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna posted after a red zone trip ended with a field goal rather than a touchdown. “I know the holding happened in the middle of the field, but Riley Moss gave Allen a massive cushion to find the Bills rookie WR.”

“Broncos need a CB,” the Broncos365 handle posted on X during the game. “Riley Moss ain’t it.”

Moss was less effective over his final seven appearances in the regular season than the first seven, and the Broncos’ loss to the Bills was no different. He allowed 55.5% completion on passes thrown his way – for 332 yards – from Weeks 1 through 8, per Pro Football Reference.

Moss allowed 75.5% completion for 415 yards in the back seven.

A third-round pick in the 2023 draft, Moss is in Year 2 of a four-year, $5.4 million contract, so neither his nor Locke’s deal – $12.4 million total – should prevent the Broncos from upgrading.

Fans Get After Broncos on Social Media

Plenty of players drew criticism in this game, with several Broncos caught in the crossfire. Linebackers Cody Barton and Justin Strnad were popular targets too.

“Cody Barton and Justin Strand [sic] are showing why they’re not starters, they’re only starting because we have no one else smh,” one fan posted on X in reaction to the game, “LB gonna be a big need for the Broncos this offseason.”

Both players are part of a lengthy list of Broncos free agents.

Troy Franklin Jr. became the first rookie to catch a touchdown from another rookie in NFL playoff history in this game. He also had some miscues versus the Bills that drew the ire of Broncos head coach Sean Payton and fans.

“Troy Franklin, your days are numbered brother,” a fan posted.

“Courtland Sutton big drop on 3rd down, Troy Franklin big drop on 3rd down, Wil Lutz missed FG on 2-min drill that started at the 8,” Predominately Orange’s Sayre Bedinger posted. “Am I missing anything here? HELP THE QB OUT!!!!!”

Nix completed 59.1% of his passes for 144 yards and 1 score through the air in the loss. He only completed a lower percentage of his throws in five games during the regular season.