Broncos Rookies Make NFL History in AFC Wild Card Game

The Denver Broncos didn’t wait long to make NFL history in their AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix made franchise history when he took the field, becoming the first rookie quarterback to start a playoff game for Denver. Five plays later, Nix’s 43-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie and college teammate Troy Franklin made NFL history.

From the NFL on CBS official X account: “INCREDIBLE, but true Bo Nix to Troy Franklin is the FIRST rookie to rookie TD in NFL PLAYOFF HISTORY.”

The touchdown gave the Broncos a 7-0 lead over the Bills on the first possession of the game — also the first playoff appearance for the Broncos since winning the Super Bowl following the 2015 season.

Nix, Franklin Have Unique Connection

The Nix-to-Franklin touchdown connection is a well established one after the 2 were teammates at the University of Oregon in 2022 and 2023.

Nix transferred to Oregon from Auburn following Franklin’s true freshman season in 2021 and quickly became one of his quarterback’s favorite targets, with 61 receptions for 891 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2022 and 81 receptions for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023 on the way to being named All-Pac-12 for the second time and All-American as well.

The Ducks went 22-5 in 2 seasons of Nix throwing to Franklin. Nix led the FBS with 45 touchdown passes in 2023 and set the NCAA record with 61 career starts. He was selected No. 12 overall — 1 of 6 quarterbacks taken in the first round.

Franklin left Oregon with 1 year of eligibility remaining and was taken in the fourth round (No. 102 overall) but made a minimal impact as a rookie with 28 receptions for 263 yards and 2 touchdowns — at one point making a list of the worst rookies in the NFL.

That being said, Franklin’s touchdown catch in the playoffs is the type of moment that could springboard him to a breakout sophomore season — something the Broncos desperately need without a true WR2 option after Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton.

Rookie QB True Revelation for Broncos

Nix had to beat out veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson to win the Broncos’ starting quarterback job in training camp and after a few bumps in the road early in the season, found his footing and ended the year as the NFL’s best rookie quarterback behind Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels — another rookie who led his team to the playoffs.

Nix, the first rookie starting quarterback for the Broncos since John Elway in 1983, led the Broncos to a 10-7 record for their first winning season since 2016 and threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go with 430 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

Little was expected of Nix or the Broncos in 2024, with the team’s projected win total set at just 5.5 wins before the season according to BetMGM.

The playoff record also wasn’t the first time Nix made NFL history this season. He also set the NFL rookie record for most touchdown passes in home games with 19 — C.J. Stroud and Russell Wilson previously held the record at 17 touchdowns each.

Nix also broke Peyton Manning’s franchise single-game completion percentage record by completing 89.7 percent of his passes in the regular-season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.