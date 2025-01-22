Broncos Urged to Bring in Former First Round Pick as Backup QB

The Denver Broncos have their quarterback of the future in Bo Nix. If there is any part of the franchise’s future that is totally set in stone, there it is.

What the Broncos don’t have anymore is a backup quarterback. Literally. The 2 backups in 2024, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, are both free agents.

Stidham is likely to go somewhere that will give him a chance to start or keep paying him high level backup money — he was making $5 million per season with the Broncos. Wilson is probably going to wind up with a franchise that thinks he could be the NFL’s next QB reclamation project a la Sam Darnold on the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

That means there’s a job opening on the Broncos roster — one that the Locked on Broncos podcast thinks could end up being filled by Mac Jones, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Jones flamed out after 3 seasons as the starter with the New England Patriots before he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent 2024 as a backup to Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in 2021.

From Locked on Broncos: “Sean Payton had some glowing things to say back in the day about Mac Jones, who’s a free agent. He said that he was someone they were really high on when he was with the New Orleans Saints and specifically mentioned his decision-making and processing as strong suits in his game. So Mac Jones and that whole 2021 draft class are free agents … If you’re talking about reclamation projects, those guys are going to carry that label her in the 2025 offseason.”

Jones Part of Horribly Epic 2021 QB Class

The 5 quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2021 draft class could end up being one of the most historically bad group of picks at the position in NFL history.

Only Lawrence remains with the team that drafted him, but after signing a 5-year, $275 million contract extension in June 2024 looked like one of the NFL’s worst quarterbacks in his fourth season as the Jaguars stumbled to a 4-13 record that resulted in head coach Doug Pederson being fired.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, was traded to the Broncos after 3 seasons with the New York Jets.

Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick, was traded to the Dallas Cowboys after 2 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Justin Fields, the No. 10 overall pick, was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers after 3 seasons and replaced with 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

Steady Decline for Jones in New England

Jones became the Day 1 starter for the Patriots and showed tremendous potential as a rookie in 2021, going 10-7 and leading New England to the playoffs while throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Jones led his team to the playoffs and was also named to the Pro Bowl.

It would end up being as good as it got for Jones in New England. He went 8-17 as the starter over the next 2 seasons before he was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe and eventually traded and replaced with 2024 No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye.

With Lawrence injured for big chunks of 2024, Jones went 2-5 in 7 starts with 1,682 passing yards, 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.