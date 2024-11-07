Broncos Land National Champion to Help Bo Nix in Telling Prediction

The Denver Broncos not only preserved their future draft capital at the trade deadline as they look to their future with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, they added to it, sending edge rusher Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round draft pick.

It will likely take a much higher pick than that to land Bleacher Report’s latest projected selection, though the investment could prove worthwhile, especially for head coach Sean Payton.

Bleacher Report’s scouting department mocked Michigan tight end Colston Loveland to land in Denver with the No. 19 overall pick.

“How good was Sean Payton’s offense when Drew Brees could throw to peak Jimmy Graham? The Broncos could try to replicate that magic with quarterback Bo Nix and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland,” B/R wrote on November 7.

“The Broncos don’t have a tight end who can serve as Nix’s security blanket, let alone one who’s also a legitimate threat over the middle of the field and down the seam. Parson’s final point is important: Loveland can make Nix better, which would make Denver significantly better in the coming years.”

Loveland has 523 yards and 4 touchdowns on 49 receptions through eight games.

Broncos tight ends have caught 25 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns between four players.

Colston Loveland Could Create Mismatches for Broncos

Loveland logged 45 grabs and 649 yards with 4 scores in 2023, and he has caught 110 passes for 1,407 yards and 10 TDs in his three-year collegiate career. Loveland has been to bowl games in back-to-back seasons and was part of the Wolverines’ national championship team.

His ability to create a mismatch could be invaluable for the Broncos.

“Graham created mismatches and gave defenses fits. Loveland is made in a similar mold, with a better run-blocking profile,” Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson wrote for the article.

“The 6’5” Loveland is big, athletic and runs good routes (when allowed). Nix is not an accurate deep-ball passer, so Loveland’s leaping ability and catch radius could improve the quarterback’s shortcomings.”

Nix has targeted Broncos tight ends 41 times.

Only Adam Trautman – whose primary appeal is his blocking – has an average yards-per-carry mark over 10 yards. Trautman leads the group with 11 receptions for 121 yards and 1 score.

Bo Nix’s Deep Accuracy Still a Hurdle for Broncos Offense

Nix has completed 39.3% of his passes that travel 10 yards or farther down the field, per Pro Football Focus. The rookie has completed 84.3% of his throws that traveled nine yards or less down the field.

Whether or not that is a matter of personnel is debatable.

The Broncos’ top five receivers in snap counts (per Pro Football Reference) are listed on the team’s website at 6-foot-2 or taller.

Adding Loveland would not be a cure-all for Nix’s downfield accuracy issues. Rookie tight ends are also typically slower to develop than other offensive positions. However, Loveland projects to be a more productive target than the Broncos’ current options.

“Overall, Colston Loveland is a natural pass catcher and playmaker at the tight end position,” Parson wrote in his draft profile for Loveland. “His athleticism, change of direction, and movement skills are impressive. He suffers from being in run-first offenses with incomplete quarterback play. His best football is ahead of him, and he expects to be a better pro than a college player.”

The Broncos projected draft slot, indicating a playoff berth, is also encouraging.