Broncos’ Former 3rd-Round Draft Pick Gets Honest About Sean Payton’s Decision

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton made a significant decision in Week 5.

Payton approached tight end Greg Dulcich and informed him he would be inactive. In his place, offseason program standout Lucas Krull. The results were much the same, with the Broncos’ tight end group offering minimal production.

For Dulcich, though, the decision was “definitely not ideal” and “not what you want to hear.” It comes with the third-year pro’s future in Denver unsettled.

“I just got to make my plays in practice and contribute however I can and help this team in whatever way is possible,’’ Dulcich told The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson on October 11. “Just continue to make plays and be positive and be excited for this team and everything that we do.

“They decided what they decided and I can only control what I can control, so I’m going to continue to try to do that.”

Dulcich, the No. 80 overall pick of the 2022 draft by the Broncos, has five receptions for 28 yards in 12 targets through four games played in 2024. He is in Year 3 of a four-year, $5.2 million rookie contract.

However, there is no guaranteed money on Dulcich’s deal for 2025.

The Broncos can cut him with a post-June 1 designation in 2025 and save $1.1 million with just over $250,000 in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Sean Payton Envisioned Greg Dulcich Being Broncos’ ‘Joker’

After enduring injuries to begin his career, this was supposed to be a breakout season for Dulcich.

Dulcich was a candidate for the “joker” role in Payton’s offense. It requires a multi-faceted player who can be a threat in the running and passing game and has often been a running back. But the head coach envisioned utilizing Dulcich in that capacity.

He stopped short of comparing him to former stars like Jimmy Graham and Jeremy Shockey.

But Payton named those players when talking about Dulcich, saying he could see the “vision” of how the Broncos could utilize the tight end.

“He’s got unique skills,” Payton said during a presser in June 2023. “He’s got traits in the passing game. We use the term ‘joker’ where we can get matchups. The trick sometimes is trying to predict what you’re going to get defensively. If you’re going to get a nickel package or a base package. But Manny can run. He’s got good ball skills.

“The Joker player for us … it’s not a receiver. It’s either a running back or a tight end with exceptional ball skills. And then you can work matchups, and we’ve had that at the running back. Reggie Bush was a joker. Darren Sproles. Alvin Kamara. Those were all unique players. Not just in the running game, but they had passing game skill sets that allowed you to do multiple things. I think Greg does too.”

Broncos Replace Greg Dulcich With Standout Former UDFA

Payton told media members on October 11 that the decision was “week-to-week.” But Krull turned heads over the offseason while Dulcich was sidelined by a hamstring injury.

“I thought he’s had a good week,” Payton told reporters in May. If you didn’t notice, everyone in the media was looking down at the rosters to see who 85 was. And I said, ‘Some day soon they’re going to know who 85 is. He’s looking sharp.”

Krull, 26, is older than his 24-year-old teammate, Dulcich.

He is also bigger and has familiarity with Broncos senior offensive assistant Pete Carmichael, who was with the New Orleans Saints when Krull signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022.