Scouts Tout Bo Nix’s ‘Super’ Ability Ahead of Battle in Broncos Training Camp

Bo Nix’s time under center for the Denver Broncos could come sooner rather than later.

He will enter training camp in a three-way battle with incumbent Jarrett Stidham and newcomer Zach Wilson, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Jets during the 2024 draft that also featured a swap of sixth-round picks.

Stidham and Wilson have a combined 13-24 career record as starting quarterbacks. Nix had more starts in college than Stidham has had in college and the NFL together.

“How can Nix emerge as the starter sooner rather than later? It’s not just about Stidham playing better under duress. Nix can become the team’s starter because of his knowledge of the game. He’s a film junkie who can’t get enough of the studying process that is a must if you want to make it in the NFL,” Denver Sports’ Cecil Lammey wrote on July 15.

“Scouts who I regularly talk to said Nix was not only a top-15 pick for two years, but he also has a ‘super computer’ for a brain. This processing ability means he understands what the defense is doing before the snap. This is key to his success. It’s not all about reading the defense as you drop back to pass – it’s knowing how to set up the defense with your eyes as you drop back. You can do that by knowing what leverage corners have and what the defensive look is going to be.”

Nix has drawn praise from Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“He’s farther along than most would be,” Payton told reporters after OTAs on May 23. “We’re talking about a player who’s played 61 games [in college]. He’s extremely smart. He’s picked it up very quickly.”

Bo Nix, Sean Payton Address Drew Brees Comparisons

Nix drew comparisons to former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees during the pre-draft process. He downplayed those.

“It’s like, I mean come on. What are we doing? That’s … one of the greats out there,” Nix told Robert Giffin III on the “RG3 and The Ones” podcast on April 3 . “I’ll take it. Yeah, if you want to compare me to Drew Brees. Now, I got a lot to do and a lot to learn, a lot to play for.”

Payton acknowledged those comparisons, specifically citing the two quarterbacks’ maturity.

“We’re looking for similarities, so I would say mentally,” Payton told media members on June 4. “He [Nix] wants to know as much as fast as he can. He’s the son of a coach. Now, Drew wasn’t necessarily the son of a coach. But this group of quarterbacks in general are kind of like gym rats.

“There’s maybe a maturity level because, again, he’s [Nix] played 61 games. And when we got Drew, it was off of his rookie contract um coming off an injury. So, yeah. He locates the ball well he’s accurate and I think Drew was.”

Insider: Bo Nix, Sean Payton Combo ‘Could Be Something Special’ for Broncos

Brees led the NFL in passing yards six times under Payton and seven times total with the Saints during his tenure.

He led the league in completion percentage six times and touchdowns three times under Payton.

“I look forward to seeing what Payton does with Nix this year,” Lammey wrote. “Payton can craft an offense to get players open, and Nix is like another coach on the field. He will know and understand what Payton wants him to do. This combination could be something special.”

Nix has yet to take his first snap in the NFL. But his similarities to Brees are a big reason for optimism about his fit with Payton during the pre-draft process.