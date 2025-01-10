Broncos Predicted to Add ‘Talented and Versatile’ RB

To put it bluntly, the Denver Broncos have made a surprise run to the AFC Playoffs without much help from their running backs.

That it’s one of the positions where NFL teams can have success and not be forced to break the bank in terms of salaries makes their failure all the more frustrating — and all the more fixable when the 2025 NFL draft rolls around.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks that fix could come in the form of North Carolina’s 2-time All-American running back Omarion Hampton.

“Drafting a running back in the first round might be seen as a risky maneuver, but the Broncos have most of the ingredients in place to be an offense on the rise,” Ballentine wrote. “Omarion Hampton could be the element they are missing right now … The Broncos might not draft early enough to get Ashton Jeanty, but Hampton is ranked 11th overall on our latest big board and should be in the first-round conversation.”

All Hampton has done for the last 2 seasons for the Tar Heels is dominate. In 2023 and 2024, Hampton rushed for over 1,500 yards each season — in his last 25 games over those 2 years he has 3,164 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He also has 73 receptions for 595 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

Hampton Seems Built to Become NFL Running Back

While testing and combine numbers should give us more evidence to back this up, the 6-foot, 220-pound Hampton seems like a player ready-made for NFL competition.

“Omarion Hampton is a talented and versatile offensive player,” Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He makes his impact felt as a receiver and runner. Hampton projects best in gap/power run schemes, which allow him to attack the line of scrimmage with momentum and squared shoulders. He should excel after contact and score touchdowns in the red zone.”

Broncos Haven’t Had 1,000-Yard Rusher Since 2019

History shows us that the Broncos have struggled to establish an elite rushing attack for a long time — Denver hasn’t had a player pass 1,000 rushing yards in a single season since Phillip Lindsay in 2019 and haven’t had a running back make the Pro Bowl since Lindsay in 2018.

Going back even further, the Broncos haven’t had an NFL All-Pro running back since 2-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis made 3 consecutive All-Pro teams from 1996 to 1998. Davis is one of the shortest-tenured players in NFL history to make it to the Hall of Fame — while his career only lasted 7 seasons he only played 4 full seasons.

While the Broncos’ rushing attack can’t be considered elite, it’s an improvement over the 2023 version. The Broncos rushed for 1,908 yards and 12 touchdowns — that’s a noticeable improvement on 1,810 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2023.

Javonte Williams leads Denver with 513 rushing yards but has averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. A pair of rookies have added the biggest boost to the running game — quarterback Bo Nix rushed for 430 yards and 6 touchdowns while leading his team at 4.7 yards per carry. Audric Estime, a fifth round pick (No. 147 overall) has 310 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry.