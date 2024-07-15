Broncos’ Hall of Famer Handcuffed, Questioned Following Flight

Former Denver Broncos running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis is giving his side of the story after he was taken off a United Airlines flight, handcuffed and questioned by FBI and law enforcement agents following a trip from Denver to Orange County, California, on July 13.

Davis posted about the incident on his Instagram account, where he said he “lightly” tapped a male flight attendant on the arm to get a cup of ice for his son, the flight attendant responded “don’t hit me,” and when the flight landed the passengers were instructed to stay on the plane.

That’s when Davis said a group of FBI and law enforcement agents boarded the plane, handcuffed him and led him off the plane in front of his wife, two sons and daughter, who were all traveling with him. After he was questioned, Davis said that law enforcement agents and representatives from the airline apologized to him.

“I was — and remain — humiliated, embarrassed, powerless and angry,” Davis wrote. “… these lies and the ensuing events have the capacity to tarnish the reputation I have spent decades building, and this person should not be able to do this to anyone again in the future.”

United Airlines addressed the incident in a prepared statement to 9News Denver: “This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide, and we have reached out to Mr. Davis’s team to apologize. We have removed the flight attendant from duty while we closely review this matter.”

Davis One of NFL’s Greatest RBs of All Time

Davis, a San Diego native, went from a sixth-round pick out of Georgia in 1995 to becoming one of the greatest NFL running backs of all time, but only after first making the roster as a special teams standout.

Davis only played seven seasons for the Broncos but filled it up with accolades — both personal and team. Davis was the best player on back-to-back Super Bowl-winning teams in 1997 and 1998 and in 1998 he was also NFL Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player after he rushed for 2,008 yards and 21 touchdowns in the regular season.

In 1997, Davis set the NFL postseason record with 8 rushing touchdowns in four games. Davis finished his career with 7,607 rushing yards and 60 rushing touchdowns and only played four full seasons. After winning the Super Bowl in 1998, Davis only played 17 games from 1999 to 2001 because of injuries.

Davis was also a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, 3-time NFL All-Pro and 3-time Pro Bowler. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, in his 11th year of eligibility.

Davis’ Name Still Dots NFL Record Books

Davis, who spent time working for the NFL Network following the end of his NFL career and still holds seven NFL records, including: