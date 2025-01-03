Broncos Predicted to Replace Javonte Williams With ‘Most Complete’ RB

The Denver Broncos must get more from their rushing attack next season, and they could look to Boise State star Ashton Jeanty to address the issue. Week 1 starter Javonte Williams is a free agent after the season.

The two backs who have usurped him – Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin – are largely unproven as lead backs in the NFL.

Denver ranks 19th in rushing attempts and 17th in yards, so running more is one solution.

However, even with Estime and McLaughlin leading the way the Broncos lack a dynamic back. Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller projects the 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up and Doak Walker Award winner, Jeanty, to Denver with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Jeanty profiles as a threat in the passing game as well as the ground attack.

“Jeanty doesn’t have the same athletic package as Saquon Barkley or Bijan Robinson, but he might just be the most complete back we’ve seen in quite a while,” Miller wrote in his mock draft published on December 29. “He led all running backs in receptions and yards a season ago, and he’s an impressive pass protector.”

“Ashton Jeanty … has rewritten his school and conference record books this season and is on the cusp of college football history. The two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year has 2,497 rushing yards, the fourth-highest single season total in Football Bowl Subdivision history,” Jeanty’s profile on SMU.edu reads.

“Four times this season, Jeanty was chosen as the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week. His 344 carries lead the nation and have outpaced the totals of 115 FBS teams and have led the Broncos into the College Football Playoff for the first time.”

Notably, Miller’s projected draft slot for the Broncos to land Jeanty indicates a playoff spot. The Broncos face a win-and-in situation in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

There is a significant caveat on the projection, though.

Broncos RB Ashton Jeanty Comes With Major Red Flag

Miller cited Jeanty’s heavy workload during this past collegiate season as the reason he projected the runner to be available at No. 22.

“I don’t expect Ashton Jeanty to slip this far in April,” Miller wrote. “However, it’s important to note that no first-round running back has had the amount of miles he has on the odometer in a very long time. The Boise State runner toted the rock 345 times this season and will carry a heavy load against Penn State in the Broncos’ playoff game.”

Penn State bottled Jeanty up in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Jeanty still finished with over 100 yards on the ground, tallying 2,601 yards for the season. But the 103 yards and 3.5 yards per carry were his lowest marks of the 2024 season. He still made eyebrow-raising plays.

But Jeanty carried the ball 156 times or more in each of his three collegiate seasons.

His 374 carries in 2024 were the 12th-most all-time. He led the nation in rushing attempts (and yards) in back-to-back seasons to end his BSU Broncos career.

However, Jeanty’s 750 career carries are tied for the 179th-most all-time. Several backs who finished their collegiate careers with more carries have also had lengthy and productive careers in the NFL.

Broncos Have Other Roster Needs & Options at RB

Using a first-round pick on a running back – even one like Jeanty – is a luxury. The Broncos may not be able to afford to make it. They have needs at several other spots on the roster.

“Notable about Pro Bowl selections: Not one Broncos WR, RB or TE received even alternate consideration,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted on X on January 2. “Pretty obvious where Broncos need to go this offseason.”

Estime and McLaughlin mean the Broncos do not need to use an early pick on a back.

The Broncos also drafted a pair of young receivers – Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin – in the 2024 draft.

Both should be even more involved in Year 2.

The Broncos have not had a reliable play-making option at tight end. They have cycled through Greg Dulcich, Adam Trautman, and Nate Adkins as the top threat. The position has long been a staple of Payton’s offenses, so finding one is critical.

Coming away with a combination of Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Arizona State’s Cameron Skattebo in the 2025 draft could solve two issues in one cycle.