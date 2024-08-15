Sean Payton Gets Honest About Zach Wilson Amid Broncos QB Competition

The narrative around the Denver Broncos’ ongoing competition at quarterback has centered around incumbent veteran Jarrett Stidham and rookie No. 12 overall pick Bo Nix.

Offseason trade acquisition Zach Wilson was the odd man out when Broncos head coach Sean Payton reduced the split of reps with the starters from all three QBs to Nix and Stidham. Wilson did play in the preseason opener versus the Indianapolis Colts.

He completed 10 of his 13 passes for 117 yards.

Wilson did not score any touchdowns. More importantly, he did not turn the ball over and avoided taking any sacks.

“I felt his reps in the game were really good,” Payton told reporters on August 14. “No. 1, there’s a poise because he’s been there. And then, I felt like he was real comfortable. Again, we were in and out of the huddle. There was no clock issues. I mean all of that was smooth. But then his decision-making and he’s aggressive. I like that he’s going to take shots. He’s got a good live arm. I thought he had a real good game and I’m encouraged. I like what I’m seeing, and that’s one of the pluses about bringing someone like him in here. That position is so important.”

Just give Zach Wilson a chance, I'm begging you @Broncos pic.twitter.com/2lzKdcC2Rq — Shane (@Shane00) August 13, 2024

Payton said that he gave Wilson a “hard time” over his “squeaky voice” as the Broncos went to draw the Colts offsides in the fourth quarter. While Wilson did not throw for or run in any touchdowns, the Broncos scored on his first possession of the game.

They were at the Colts’ seven-yard line to end the game but ran the clock out to end the game.

Sean Payton Pleased With Broncos QB Group

Payton came away pleased with the overall efforts of the group, who had zero sacks taken and one interception (by Stidham).

“It’s a good group to work with, and I know the offensive coaches feel that way. I feel that way,” Payton said. “I like where we’re at right now, and that’s encouraging for our team. That’s encouraging for the team because when that’s unsettled and maybe not as far along, then there’s a lot of things you can do well. And yet, the team sees that there’s a ceiling maybe on what you can do.”

Stidham started and was 4-for-7 for 37 yards with the pick in his two series.

Nix completed 15 of 21 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown and led the Broncos to scores on all four of his full possessions.

Payton said Nix will start versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the preseason and that Stidham would see more reps than he did versus the Colts. Where that leaves Wilson remains unclear as is the Broncos’ willingness to take three quarterbacks into the regular season.

Zach Wilson Reflects on Broncos Debut

“It’s good to get our feet wet,” Wilson told reporters on August 11 of his first game action in a Broncos uniform. “New team, new start, and just trying to do the best I can. Put our team in the best situation, and I thought we had a lot of fun out there.

“I thought we put some great great drives together. Not a ton of negative plays. I thought we did a good job of staying ahead of the sticks.”

Payton has touted this group’s ability to avoid negative plays.

Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson absorbed the fourth-most sacks in 2023 (and tied for the league lead in 2022 before Payton arrived). Zach Wilson absorbed the third-most sacks in 2023 despite starting 12 games with 11 starts and in 2021 (13 starts). He is just trying to play freely.

“That’s what I feel like I’ve tried to do this entire training camp so far,” Wilson said. “Just go out there and do my best every single day and … cut it loose, and whatever happens happens.”