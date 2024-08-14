Broncos’ Former Pro Bowler Weighs In on Bo Nix After Preseason Debut

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has seen his fair share of quarterbacks in his six-year career.

The length of his tenure makes him unique among the current roster and adds weight to his opinion on the current group of Broncos passers. Rookie first-round pick Bo Nix is far and away the most significant of the team’s quarterbacks given the investment in him.

Sutton caught two passes in the Broncos’ 34-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

He caught one of those passes from Nix. It was a 22-yarder on a drive that led to a 41-yard field goal by kicker Wil Lutz.

“I think he handled it very well,” Sutton said about Nix, per Broncos team writer Aric DiLalla on August 11. “[He] had a lot of poise, a lot of control. The moment wasn’t too big for him. The moments are only going to get bigger. The preseason games don’t count, but come Week 1, whoever they decide to put out there as our starter, they’re going to have to handle that situation the best they possibly can.”

Bo Nix with a nice off-platform strike to Courtland Sutton. Athleticism. Eyes downfield under pressure.#Broncos pic.twitter.com/XK4KANr1Q8 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) August 12, 2024

Sutton has echoed similar sentiments before.

Courtland Sutton a Fan of Bo Nix’s Game

“Whenever the conversation started coming about and we made the pick, I was excited to see that we were going to be able to work with him,” Sutton said on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” on June 6. “He does a lot of things really, really well on the field. And I’m looking forward to being able to get out and work with him just because he has that leader mentality, that aura that he carries, that he walks with.

“Just based off the things that I’ve seen when he was at Oregon, being able to watch him go out there and carry and lead his team, and seeing how those guys were following him, I think it showed a lot about the type of person he is and the way he carries himself.”

Sutton has his sights on helping the Broncos get back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season, and he knows that the quarterback play has to improve for that to happen.

But he has also been very high on Nix’s potential.

“I think that that’s the thing that’s going to be really huge for us,” Sutton told the DNVR Broncos crew. “To have him come in and to command the team, and to own the team, and build that confidence up for the team to know that he’s going to be that leader and be that guy that’s going to take us to where we want to get to, ultimately getting into the postseason and going to win another Super Bowl for this for this organization.”

Sean Payton: Bo Nix to Start Broncos Home Tilt vs Packers

The coaching staff left Sutton in the win over the Colts so he and Nix could work together. The duo will open the Broncos’ next tilt, a showdown at home versus the Green Bay Packers. Head Coach Sean Payton has already said Nix will draw the start in that contest.

However, he also said Jarrett Stidham, who started the Colts game, would see more than the two drives he had in the opener when the Broncos host the Packers.

That sets up an interesting dynamic.

How long Nix gets with the starters could impact Stidham’s playing time. Lost in the wash is 2024 offseason trade acquisition Zach Wilson. Wilson was already essentially removed from the starting quarterback competition.

Wilson – who threw 13 passes in the win over Indy – could see his workload reduced even further until the preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals.