Sean Payton Delivers Harsh Truth About Panthers After Broncos’ Win

The Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 28-14 in Week 8 to move to 5-3 on the season. It is their second straight victory and gives them five wins in their last six games with their only loss coming to the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

However, Broncos head coach Sean Payton is not beating his chest over this win.

Instead, Payton delivered a hard truth about the now-1-7 Panthers, who turned back to 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at quarterback after Andy Dalton’s car crash during the week.

“I wish we would have finished better,” Payton told reporters on October 27. “I said this: It’s not a good offense we played. It’s just the truth. So we expected that, and we’re going to see a lot better teams.”

The Broncos won largely on the strength of a 21-point second-quarter effort.

Despite hiring an offensive-minded head coach in Dave Canales during the 2024 offseason, the Panthers entered the week with the No. 28 ranked offense in points and No. 29 in yards gained.

Their defense ranked 32nd and 30th in those categories, respectively.

Rookie QB Bo Nix completed 75.6% of his passes for 284 yards and 3 touchdowns with 0 interceptions. He was 15-for-20 for 146 yards and 2 scores in the second quarter in addition to the rushing touchdown.

Sean Payton Laments Broncos ‘Frustrating’ Turnovers

Payton called the Broncos’ turnovers “frustrating,” again relaying his message about the caliber of their opponent playing a part in the win.

“The most important thing is that their expectations can’t be lower than mine,” Payton said. “I said to them, “We’re going to play in bigger games than this. But in bigger games than this, some of those mistakes are going to cost us. So we’ve got to take care of that.”

Nix did not turn the ball over. But Courtland Sutton and Lil’Jordan Humphrey both lost fumbles.

After the game, Nix spoke about Payton’s comments and the expectations they indicate he has for the team.

Nix said Payton’s belief in the Broncos “sticks out.”

“High standards for a coach, to me, is the ultimate sign of respect for a player. If you have high standards for a player, then you see some potential or you see something in them that either they see or they’re trying to see or whatever,” Nix told reporters after the game.

“I feel like we have high standards for ourselves too, and that’s why we continue to go back and work, and continue to show up and practice the way we do, and work hard, and prepare, and all those things. So I feel like it’s great respect from him you know he sees something in our team. And now, we got to be able to execute and go out there and have a high standard like him.”

Sean Payton Reacts to Interaction With Jaycee Horn

After the game, Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn approached Payton on the field and began to scream at the head coach.

Payton said that he did not know what Horn was going on about.

“I coached his father (Joe Horn), and so I was yelling back at him,” Payton said. “I don’t know what the exchange was. But his father, I enjoyed coaching. And I enjoyed him. He was frustrated. I think he was yelling at one of our other players. So, I like him. I think he’s a good player.”

Horn can be heard accusing Payton and the Broncos of “trying to run the score up. That s*** lame as f***.”

After a false start on left tackle Garett Bolles pushed them back, the Broncos attempted a fake field goal on fourth-and-8 with 10:10 to go in the fourth quarter of the game despite a 28-7 lead. Punter Riley Dixon completed a pass to tight end Lucas Krull.

The play netted the Broncos 3 yards, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Broncos nickelback Ja’Quan McMillan intercepted Young on the ensuing drive. On that Broncos drive, Sutton fumbled at the Panthers’ 2-yard line.

The Panthers scored a touchdown on their next possession but their onside kick attempt was unsuccessful. Nix took a knee to run out the clock. The Broncos visit the Baltimore Ravens – who lost to the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 – in Week 9.