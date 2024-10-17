Broncos Urged to Trade for 5-Time Pro Bowler With Ties to Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos’ offense has drawn attention for the wrong reasons, leading to calls for a trade. They have put points on the board, but largely in comeback situations.

Getting out to faster starts is essential and finding the proper run-pass balance is a significant factor in doing that. The Broncos have been unable to find a rhythm in either aspect, abandoning the run and relying on short passes amid rookie Bo Nix’s persistent deep-ball woes.

NFL Network analyst and former running back Maurice Jones-Drew has a suggestion.

It would involve a trade for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara ahead of the November 5 deadline, giving Broncos head coach Sean Payton three more weeks to mull it over.

“Saints fans aside, who wouldn’t want to see the five-time Pro Bowler featured in Payton’s offense once again? The Broncos appear to be on the come-up, having won three of their last four games,” Jones-Drew wrote on October 16. “Despite recent success, Payton’s offense ranks 29th overall and 23rd in rushing entering Week 7. There’s so much room for improvement, and there’s no doubt Kamara would provide a tremendous boost.”

This Heavy Sports trade pitch aims to pry Kamara free from a potentially spiraling situation.

Broncos get:

Alvin Kamara

Saints get:

Javonte Williams

Zach Wilson

2025 sixth-round pick

Payton put Williams and the rest of the Broncos’ running back room on notice with comments about his desire to see more of rookie Audric Estime following the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

Wilson is QB3 on the depth chart. And while QB2 Jarrett Stidham would help the Broncos clear more money off their books, Wilson is a former No. 2 overall pick.

Kamara, 29, leads the NFL with 132 touches entering Week 7.

Alvin Kamara, Saints Riding Losing Streak Ahead of Broncos Matchup

Kamara has 666 total yards from scrimmage in 2024 and has seven straight seasons with at least 1,100 yards gained, earning his five Pro Bowl trips under Payton in New Orleans.

However, his hot start – which included four straight games with over 100 yards from scrimmage – has turned into back-to-back outings with fewer than 70 yards gained. His team is also falling out of contention.

Saints starter Derek Carr is sidelined indefinitely with an oblique injury suffered in Week 5.

“The Saints have lost four straight and are navigating the middle of the season without their starting quarterback,” Jones-Drew wrote.

The Saints started rookie fifth-round draft pick Spencer Rattler in their Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will be under center versus the Broncos and the NFL’s most blitz-heavy defense on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.

A Broncos win could aid the chances of Kamara becoming available.

The Broncos also roster several former Saints players and employ coaches from the organization beyond Payton.

Finances Could Present Significant Hurdle if Broncos Pursued Alvin Kamara Trade

He is in Year 4 of a five-year, $75 million contract. The Broncos would have to clear at least $2.7 million more in cap space to afford the prorated portion ($6.6 million from Week 7 on) of his $10.2 million salary in 2024 and more to give themselves additional breathing room.

Kamara’s salary spikes to $22 million in 2025. Over The Cap projects the Broncos, who have $3.9 million in cap space as of October 17, to have $70.9 million to spend then.

Even with all the ways a Broncos trade for Kamara works, Jones-Drew does not expect it.

“It’s unlikely that the Saints trade their best asset on offense at midseason,” Jones-Drew wrote. “Furthermore, Kamara has been adamant about wanting to retire a Saint, despite ongoing, tumultuous contract negotiations. So, while this probably won’t happen, one can dream.”

The Broncos could get something for Williams and Wilson, who are both free agents after the season, and give the Saints a pair of fliers and draft capital to embark on a rebuild.

However, moving Kamara now does not make sense for the Saints financially.

They would incur $17 million in dead cap space while saving $1.5 million if they trade Kamara during the season. They will take on $6.8 million in dead money and save $11.7 million if they wait until the season ends.

That would give them time to see if they can remain in playoff contention until Carr returns from his injury.