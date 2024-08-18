Broncos Season Prediction Would Bode Well for Zach Wilson Amid QB Battle

Denver Broncos rookie first-round pick Bo Nix will start his first preseason contest in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers and could be officially named the starter within the ensuing week.

That would put him on track to accomplish his goal of performing better in Seattle when the Broncos visit the Seahawks.

But Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon believes all three Broncos quarterbacks will start a game.

“My prediction based on what I’m seeing and hearing in the world of the Broncos? We see Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson all start games for the team this season,” Gagnon wrote on August 16. I really think Wilson still has a shot in this league, even if it’s somewhat long.”

That could bode well for Wilson. Nix has taken the lead in the eye test during training camp. Stidham, the lone incumbent, has been no worse than No. 2 with his steady performance.

Wilson has the most NFL starts in the Broncos QB room.

But he also has a 12-21 record and has been relegated to third-string duties so far in the preseason. That too could change if Nix is named the starter in the week following the Packers game.

Wilson and Stidham could be battling for not only the QB2 job but a roster spot when the Broncos make their cuts by the August 27 deadline.

Broncos’ Investment in Zach Wilson Could Speak Volumes

Stidham’s understanding of the playbook along with Nix’s playing style could give them a leg up in making the final 53-man roster if the Broncos keep two quarterbacks like they did in 2023. But Broncos head coach Sean Payton has touted Wilson’s natural talent.

“I felt his reps in the game were really good,” Payton told reporters on August 14. “I like that he’s going to take shots. He’s got a good live arm. I thought he had a real good game and I’m encouraged. I like what I’m seeing, and that’s one of the plusses about bringing someone like him in here.”

Payton also divulged that the Broncos worked extensively to secure Wilson in a trade with the New York Jets before the 2024 draft.

He also noted interest Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, from his New Orleans Saints days.

“We just felt like, ‘Man, we’d love to work with this guy,’” Payton told media members about Wilson in June. “We remember grading him [before the 2021 draft]. And we felt the investment was worth it relative to his skillset & his talent. And so – it took a while. We spent the better part of a month and a half working on that trade.”

The Broncos did decline Wilson’s $22 million fifth-year contract option, putting him on a path toward free agency in 2025. But he would still cost the Broncos $2.7 million to cut before then with no savings against the cap to offset the hit, per Over The Cap.

Cutting Stidham, however, would save the Broncos $5 million with $2 million in dead money on the books.

The final decision could come down to fit versus finances if the Broncos only keep two QBs.

Sauce Gardner Touts Zach Wilson’s Talent

Wilson’s physical abilities have shown and he still has believers, including former Jets teammate Sauce Gardner.

“I feel like when it comes to talent, as players and coaches, if you see somebody do something – let me just speak for me. If I see somebody do something one time, then I know it’s in them. I know they can do it, right?” Gardner said on the “Green Light” podcast on June 3. “I done practiced against him for two straight years, and I done even seen him do some special things in games.”

Wilson was 10-for-13 for 117 yards in his snaps in the preseason opener. He lost one yard on his three carries in the game, but Wilson also adds a different dimension than Sitdham or even Nix as a runner.

Wilson came away pleased with his group’s performance.

“It’s good to get our feet wet,” Wilson told reporters after the win over the Colts on August 11 of his first game action in a Broncos uniform. “New team, new start, and just trying to do the best I can. Put our team in the best situation, and I thought we had a lot of fun out there.”