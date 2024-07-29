Broncos’ Bo Nix Eyeing ‘Fitting’ Starting Point for NFL Career

Bo Nix must outperform Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson to be the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback.

If he does, Nix could have a chance to exercise from demons.

The Broncos will face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the regular season. The last time Nix was in Seattle, his Oregon Ducks lost to the Washington Huskies 36-33. He completed 75% of his passes and threw touchdowns in the contest.

Nix’s Ducks also overcame a 29-18 third-quarter deficit to take a 33-29 lead with under seven minutes to go. But they were stopped at midfield ahead of the two-minute warning.

Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons) drove the Huskies for a game-winning touchdown.

“I think about that a lot,” Nix said when asked about that game after practice on July 27. “It’s one of those things that, honestly, I hope I never forget because of the things that happened. But, yeah, it’s only fitting I get to start there this year and that’s where my NFL Journey takes off. And so we’re going to be ready to roll and we’re going to come out with some enthusiasm and, hopefully, not that let that happen again.”

Stidham has more experience in Head Coach Sean Payton’s system while Wilson was a higher draft pick, albeit one made by another organization. Nix is the highest quarterback drafted by the Broncos since Jay Cutler in 2006.

Nix is not shying away from the competition, though.

Asked whether he would accept not being a backup for “a year or two,” Nix gave a candid response.

“I don’t know if I have a choice on that one; if I accept it or not. If I want to stick around I better accept it,” Nix said. “But I also don’t necessarily want to become complacent and say, ‘You know what? It’s my rookie year. I’m okay with sitting back and hanging out and learning.’ I have full confidence and trust in these coaches and this team. They’ll play me when I’m ready, and I’m going to do my best to get ready.

“That’s all I can do. But I also think you owe it and respect the other guys who are in the competition. They also want to be the starter too and they also are going to have to accept what happens.”

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold wrote on July 23 that Nix is “expected” to start.

Insider: Broncos Leaning Into Excitement Over Bo Nix

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on the positive reviews coming out of training camp about Nix, which are consistent with reports from the spring.

“People I’ve talked to with the team aren’t shying away from the notion that Denver feels like it has something in Nix,” Fowler wrote on July 28. “Sometimes with rookies you get lines like, ‘He’s coming along’ or ‘Rookies need time.’ Not in this case. The line is a variation of ‘He’s impressive.’

“The Broncos aren’t naive that Nix will have his freshman moments in camp when the pads come on. But this is a quarterback crafted in the image of coach Sean Payton, who is betting big on his ability to develop passers. While the battle is decidedly open, Nix is making his case.”

Nix set an NCAA record with 61 collegiate starts.

His accuracy and pocket poise are two reasons he was projected as a good fit for the Broncos and Payton.

Sean Payton Could Whittle Down Broncos’ QB Competition

“It’s not an easy thing,” Nix said of the ongoing competition. “At the same time, we’re all mature and we’ve all been here, done that before. And so whatever they decide, that’s what we’re going with. But we’re all just giving it our best right now.”

Payton said he thinks the QB competition will change in the next two weeks.

“The rotation’s been pretty consistent. I think that will begin to change a little bit as we get into the next week and a half, two weeks,” Payton told reporters on July 27. “Right now, we’ve kind of been in this pretty consistent pattern. And I think it’s hard for that to stay the same throughout all of camp.”

It is unclear which of the three QBs would lose out in that decision, though Nix’s draft status would seem to preclude him from the discussion.