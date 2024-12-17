Broncos QB Bo Nix Criticized for ‘Typical Rookie Mistake’ in Win

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

There was a time, in the not so distant past, when the general consensus among NFL pundits was that the sixth quarterback taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft was the worst of the bunch.

It was around the same time the Denver Broncos and quarterback Bo Nix — that sixth quarterback taken at No. 12 overall — were projected by Vegas oddsmakers at just 5.5 wins for the regular season and any Bronco fan retaining hope a decade-long playoff drought would end in 2024 seemed like openly inviting misery into their lives.

What a difference 4 months makes. The Broncos are now 9-5 and have a 91 percent chance of making the AFC Playoffs, according to NFL.com, and have already clinched a winning record for the first time since 2016 — and with Nix leading the way.

It’s that kind of success for Nix that invites the privilege of criticism after Nix played poorly in a 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, going 20-of-33 passing for 130 yards, 3 touchdowns and a career high 3 interceptions.

“Bo Nix has shown remarkable maturity throughout the season, but he is making the typical rookie mistake of messing up early,” ESPN’s Jeff Legwold wrote on December 15. “That happened again Sunday, as he threw an interception in the first quarter and two more in the second half.”

Nix and the Broncos’ offense don’t have to wait long for a chance to fix those mistakes as they return to action in Week 16 in a Thursday Night Football road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Worst Passing Game For Broncos, Nix Since Week 4

While Nix has been excellent for the Broncos — he’s even made a push for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year — his play in Week 15 was alarming for how close the Broncos are to the end of the season.

His struggles against the Colts represented Nix’s worst passing game since Week 4, when he went 12-of-25 passing for 60 yards, 1 touchdown and no interceptions in a 10-9 win over the New York Jets. It was the lowest amount of passing yards for an NFL quarterback in a win since Eli Manning (59 yards) in 2007.

“I don’t know how else to put it,” The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz said on “The Ringer NFL Show Podcast” on December 16. “I thought this was a setback for Bo Nix. He had a couple of ugly throws, a couple of ugly interceptions. The first one, I didn’t know what he was looking at. It was very Will Levis-coded.”

How the Broncos Can Clinch Playoff Spot

The Broncos have one very simple scenario in which they clinch a playoff spot against the Chargers: Win and they’re in.

If the Broncos can’t do that, there’s still a way they can clinch this week if all 3 of the AFC teams with a 6-8 record lose; the Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, and Miami Dolphins.

“This scenario requires a little more heavy lifting from the rest of the AFC,” Predominantly Orange’s Jack Ramsey wrote on December 16. “Regardless of their outcome on Thursday night, the Broncos can clinch a playoff spot if all three of the AFC’s 6-8 teams lose this week. All three teams play at home, and there is reason to believe that all three will be favored in their matchup. The Bengals host the Browns, who are once again in quarterback limbo after the benching of Jameis Winston.”